Nipomo High softball's first season in the Ocean League results in a second-place finish.
Facing a Pioneer Valley team on the road that started to make its own run near the top of the league's standings, the Titans held off the Panthers 2-0 on Thursday.
Nipomo finishes the regular season at 12-8 overall and 7-3 in the league's first season. Morro Bay won the outright league championship at 10-0.
And the Titans got both runs in the first two innings.
Micayla Mendez scored one of the runs and hit the softball on all three attempts. Ahlijah Realin was the other Titan who tapped home plate.
Lisette Coria ended the day 3-of-4 hitting with one RBI. Key-annah Pu'a went the distance inside the circle and gave up seven hits, fanned four but surrendered zero runs.
NHS head coach Matt Paradis says he believes the Titans will likely travel once the CIF Central Section softball playoff pairings are unveiled on Sunday. He says the Titans could be facing a No. 11 seed in Division III.
Pioneer Valley ends the regular season at 8-18-1 overall but 5-5 in the Ocean League. The Panthers are standing at No. 13 among the 14 teams in Division II of the Central Section per the Max Preps section rankings. They, too, will await their CIF playoff fate on Sunday.
Baseball
Mission Prep 7, Nipomo 1
The Nipomo Titans missed their chance for the outright Ocean League title with a loss at Mission Prep.
The victory tied the Royals with a Titans for the top spot, at 8-2 the teams will share the first Ocean League crown.
Anthony Campos started for the Titans, giving up five runs in two innings.
Justin McKee went the next two-plus innings, giving up the final two runs.
Brayden Groshart pitched two scoreless innings to finish up.
At the plate, Wade Arkinson went 2-for-4 for Nipomo which finished up the regular season with a 14-12-1 record.
The CIF Central Section playoffs are up next, beginning next week. The brackets will be released on Sunday.
Santa Maria High info night
All incoming Santa Maria High freshmen student-athletes are asked to attend a sports informational night on Tuesday, May 7 at the school's Wilson Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m.
Incoming freshmen will find the necessary information about summer sports programs and required athletic physicals.
Those with questions, can email athletic director Brian Wallace at bwallace@smjuhsd.org.