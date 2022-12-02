The Nipomo girls basketball team is off to a fast start, having out-scored its opposition by a combined 132-48 over its first two games.
The Titans defeated Atascadero 75-11 at Atascadero Nov. 22 and followed that win up with a 57-37 victory at Santa Ynez Tuesday night. Both games were non-league ones.
Belle and Makennah Simonson, along with Morgan Doss, scored in double figures both games. Belle Simonson, a sophomore shooting guard, scored 20 points both times.
Nipomo led 27-0 going into the second quarter at Atascadero, and nine Titans wound up scoring. Makennah Simonson, the team's senior point guard, finished with 18 points and Doss scored 14.
Makennah Simonson put in 15 points against Santa Ynez and Doss added 10.
At press time, Nipomo was scheduled to play Clovis East at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the San Luis Obispo Tournament.
Righetti 2, Santa Maria 0
The Warriors won a non-league game at crosstown rival Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Righetti scored both of its goals in the first half. No other details were available at press time.
Cabrillo 4, Pioneer Valley 1
The Conquistadores led 1-0 at halftime then pulled away with three goals after intermission in this non-league game at Pioneer Valley.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Cabrillo moved to 1-1-0. The Panthers are 1-3-0. No other details were available at press time.
St. Joseph 10, Bishop Diego 1
Five St. Joseph players racked up at least one goal and one assist as the Knights (2-0-0) won big on the road in a non-league game against the Cardinals (0-2-0).
Zorah Coulibay knocked in four goals and had an assist for the Knights. Grace Mensah racked up three goals and three assists. isabella Ruiz, Marissa Jordan and Gabriella Dominguez all chalked up one goal and one assist for St. Joseph.
San Luis Obispo 6, Nipomo 0
The Tigers (2-0-0) blanked the Titans (0-1-0) in a non-league game at Nipomo that marked the home team's season opener.
Bishop Diego 4, Orcutt Academy 0
The Cardinals (1-0-0) shut out the Spartans (0-1-0) in a non-league game at Orcutt Academy that was the season opener for both teams.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.