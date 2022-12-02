120222 Local Roundup 01
Buy Now

Nipomo's Makennah Simonson handles the ball during a Mountain League game against St. Joseph in January.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The Nipomo girls basketball team is off to a fast start, having out-scored its opposition by a combined 132-48 over its first two games.

The Titans defeated Atascadero 75-11 at Atascadero Nov. 22 and followed that win up with a 57-37 victory at Santa Ynez Tuesday night. Both games were non-league ones.

Belle and Makennah Simonson, along with Morgan Doss, scored in double figures both games. Belle Simonson, a sophomore shooting guard, scored 20 points both times.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you