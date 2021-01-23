Nipomo and Arroyo Grande high schools are halting workouts for three fall sports that school administrators feel aren't likely to happen this school year.

The two schools, members of Lucia Mar Unified School District, are stopping voluntary conditioning workouts for football, girls volleyball and water polo, three sports that are in the orange tier in the state's return-to-play guidelines.

"We waited and waited for updated CIF information and finally received it on Tuesday of this week," Nipomo athletic director Russ Edwards said in an email sent to parents.

"As a result of that update, we have decided to stop our football, girls volleyball and water polo conditioning," the email continued.

Edwards added Friday, "My heart hurts for our dedicated student-athletes of these sports, especially our seniors."

Edwards said the decision was made because those three sports are in the orange tier and the updated "calendars will not allow for us to get to that colored tier in our county and play games on that timeline."

By pausing these workouts, students in those sports are allowed to change cohorts. This would then allow them to compete in another sport if that season occurs this school year.

Edwards' email also said that if the California Department of Public Health guidance changes or San Luis Obispo County moves to the red tier quicker than anticipated, the schools will look at the "possibility of bringing these sports back."

Contacted Friday, Arroyo Grande football coach Mike Hartman said in a message, "We are encouraging our guys to get ready for sports that will be able to compete in the purple and red tiers of the state re-opening plan."

Other schools in the area were continuing conditioning programs in those sports.

"We aren't giving up yet," Santa Maria football coach Dan Ellington said in a text message Friday.

"If there is a chance to play, we will keep going," said Josh McClurg, the head football coach at Santa Ynez. "I don't quit."

Claudia Terrones, the athletic director at Lompoc High, said the Braves are still conditioning and haven't stopped certain sports that would allow kids to switch.

"We are waiting for the stay-at-home order to lift before we make any decisions," Terrones said.

In his email, Edwards noted the difficulty in making this decision, which signals there's serious doubt in those three sports having seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic. Edwards said other schools may likely soon follow a similar path.

"This was not an easy decision to make and we are not the only local school making this decision," Edwards said. "The majority of our local schools are already, or will be very shortly, providing the same messaging to their student-athletes.

"Ultimately, we want our student-athletes to have an opportunity to compete. There is still strong hope for competition for cross country and all of our Spring Season 2 sports, so it is time to transition everybody to those. All of these sports, including cross country, still would love to have your daughters/sons join their groups."

Cross country is the sport most likely to kick off the athletic calendar in California. All sports have been halted in the state since mid-March at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. CDPH put cross country in the purple tier, meaning the sport can take place in counties in the purple tier with COVID-19 modifications in place. The state said last month that Monday, Jan. 25 is the earliest date for any sports to resume.

Organized youth and high school sports can not take place in areas with a stay-at-home order. If the regional stay-at-home order is lifted, cross country competitions could resume shortly afterward.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties have been under a reginal stay-at-home order since December.

Currently, cross country, golf, swimming and track and field are allowed in the purple tier. Golf, tennis and swimming could start by Feb. 15 if the stay-at-home order is lifted.

Baseball and softball are in the red tier, meaning if the counties of San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara were in the red tier, those sports can take place, starting March 20.

Football, soccer, boys and girls volleyball and water polo are grouped in the orange tier. Football was supposed to start Jan. 7. Boys volleyball and soccer are scheduled to start March 8.

Basketball and wrestling are both in the yellow tier and are scheduled to start March 8.