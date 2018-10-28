LAS VEGAS — Steve Torrence drove himself into the history books on Sunday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
When the 35-year-old Kilgore, Texas, native beat Richie Crampton in the semifinals of the 18th annual Toyota Nationals, Torrence clinched his first NHRA Mello Yello Top Fuel world championship while winning the first of the National Hot Rod Association’s 2018 titles.
And when Torrence blew past Leah Pritchett in the finals, he’d won his fifth straight race and 20th straight round of eliminations — every round of the first five races in the six-race 2018 Countdown to the Championship — the first time any driver has accomplished that feat.
“This is a lifelong goal right here,” said Torrence. “This is unreal. “We’ve just annihilated this Countdown. To all those people who said we couldn’t do it, we are here. I couldn’t have done it without these CAPCO boys. We couldn’t do this without a lot of heart and these CAPCO boys have heart.”
Torrence and his parents, Kay and Billy, own CAPCO Contractors, a Texas-based oil pipeline equipment company, making the family owned Top Fuel team a rarity in the world of NHRA.
Even with his first title in his pocket, Torrence is gunning for more.
“Nobody has ever done this — the competition is tougher than ever. I told my guys ‘you don’t often have the chance to make history. Let’s go out and make some history.’ We’ve got four more rounds this year (at Pomona) and we’re going for all of them,” said Torrence. “We’re 10-0 in final rounds this season. One more, we want one more.”
World championships in Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will all be decided over the weekend of Nov. 8-11 at the Auto Club Finals at Pomona’s Auto Club Raceway.
J.R. Todd came into the Toyota Nationals in second place behind defending Mello Yello champion Robert Hight in the Funny Car standings.
But when Todd’s teammate Shawn Langdon eliminated Hight in the first round of eliminations, that opened the door and Todd blasted his way through it.
When Todd defeated Matt Hagan in the finals, Todd completed a Las Vegas season sweep, having won the NHRA four-wide Nationals on The Strip in early April.
It was also his fourth final round run in the first five Countdown races giving him a 74-point lead heading into the Auto Club Finals.
“We’ve got some unfinished business,” said Todd. “I know my crew is going to prepare an awesome car. My job is to just go out and race it. Hopefully, we can come out of Pomona with one trophy — two trophies.”
San Luis Obispo native Ron Capps went out with a second round loss to Bob Tasca III.
Capps held on to third place in the Funny Car standings but, at 165 points back, he faces long odds of winning his second Mello Yello title.
He also faces tough competition to just hold on to third place — he’s in a five-way battle for third with Tim Wilkerson, Tommy Johnson Jr., Courtney Force and Matt Hagan, with 67 points separating them heading to the finale.
Tanner Gray had an outside shot at winning the Pro Stock title Sunday but a second round loss to Drew Skillman put those plans on hold.
Bo Butner won Sunday’s Pro Stock title, defeating Erica Enders for the raced win.
“We started the year like gangbusters and then we struggled a lot,” said Butner. “So we went back to what we’ve done in the past and it worked out this weekend.”
Gray, the 2017 Rookie of the Year, heads to the Auto Club Finals with a 140 point lead over Jeg Coughlin and a maximum 192 points on the line in the year’s final race.
Matt Smith is hanging on to the Pro Stock Motorcycle lead by a thread – three points ahead of Eddie Krawiec in the closest race of the Countdown.
Krawiec had the chance to grab the points lead but Hector Arana Jr. put a serious crimp in that plan when he defeated Krawiec in Sunday’s final round.
Arana spoiled Smith’s plans when he eliminated Smith in Sunday’s second round of eliminations, opening the door for Krawiec.
“We did a great job in qualifying. That gave me confidence for race day,” said Arana. “Now we’re pointing to Pomona. I just want to qualify well, win some rounds and maybe win the race. We’re going to polish the bike, give it some TLC and go off to Pomona.”
If he does well at the finals, he could vault himself to a national championship.
Arana moved up to fourth in the standings with his race win.
LE Tonglet is third, 61 points behind Smith, with Arana 64 back after the Las Vegas race.