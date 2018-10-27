LAS VEGAS — No tricks, just treats (for the fans) as the National Hot Rod Association wrapped up qualifying Saturday for Sunday’s 18th annual Toyota Nationals on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The Addams family, the Flintstones, the stars of the Wizard of Oz, Pirates of the Caribbean, Back to the Future — there was even a giant sumo wrestler on hand to celebrate Halloween weekend at the next to last race of the NHRA’s 2018 Countdown to the Championship.
It wasn’t the fans. It was the pit crews, especially the Pro Stock crews that got everyone into the Halloween spirit — dressed up like their favorite movie characters.
Then the drivers took over to add a dose of excitement to all the merriment.
Only one driver can wrap up a Mello Yello championship Sunday.
Steve Torrence can claim his first Top Fuel title.
Standing in his way is Clay Millican who would love nothing more than to postpone the Torrence party and then go on to win his first Mello Yello title at the Auto Club finals in Pomona in two weeks.
Torrence can put the points race out of reach if he advances one round further than Millican on Sunday.
But Millican won the top seed with his 3.699 second/327.82 miles an hour pass during Friday’s second round to capture his 10th No. 1 of the season.
“It’s just crazy that this car has been so good all season,” said Millican. “But my green to yellow hat collection is out of balance. You don’t get paid for winning a green hat (that goes to each event’s top seed), you just get paid for the yellow (that goes to the event winner). But getting 10 No. 1’s is something I never dreamed of.”
Torrence was close behind, earning the No. 2 seed.
The two can’t go head-to-head until Sunday’s final round and, if both get through the first three rounds of eliminations, the championship will be on the line during Sunday’s final round.
Or not.
If Millican pulls out the win, that puts the Torrence party on hold until Pomona.
“This battle has been so much fun, especially because Steve and I are buddies. It’s one of those deals where you don’t want to lose to your buddy,” said Millican. “When we’re done, we’ll give each other hugs but its 100 percent fisticuffs when the cars are running.”
Tommy Johnson Jr. is the Funny Car division’s top seed, his 3.879-second/327.82 mph in Saturday’s final round knocked J.R. Todd out of the top spot. It is Johnson’s fourth No. 1 seed of the season and third in a row.
“Our car has been running so well of late,” said Johnson. “We’ve had an outstanding, great car on Fridays and Saturdays. We just have to get it to keep going on Sunday. I’m excited about tomorrow. I can’t wait. I want to get going right now.”
San Luis Obispo native Ron Capps sits in the No. 12 position.
Robert Hight leads the Funny Car points race with Todd second and Capps third.
Jeg Coughlin Jr. will start final eliminations atop the Pro Stock ladder. Coughlin’s 6.628/206.73 run in Saturday’s third round was the division’s best, giving Coughlin his fifth No. 1 seed of the year. Jason Line earned the No. 2 seed.
“This is coming at a great time. Every point counts, every round counts,” said Coughlin who is sitting in second place behind teenager Tanner Gray. “Tanner has a big lead but the race (for the championship) isn’t over. I’m looking for a great day tomorrow. It’s going to be a fun game day.”
Gray is 130 points ahead of Coughlin in the Countdown heading into Sunday.
And Hector Arana Jr. hit a 6.845/196.44 run in Saturday’s opening round to sit atop the Pro Stock Motorcycle ladder, finishing just ahead of defending series champion Eddie Krawiec for Arana’s third No. 1 seed of the season.
“We made a really good pass in the first session and that gave us a lot of confidence,” said Arana. “We missed running the second round because of mechanical problems. Then today, in the third qualifying round, we really pushed it. I feel really confident heading into Sunday.”
Matt Smith is in first place in the Pro Stock Motorcycle season standings but five racers are within striking distance including Krawiec (56 points behind in third) and Arana (138 points behind in sixth).