POMONA — All kinds of history was made Sunday at the National Hot Rod Associations’ (NHRA) 54th annual Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona.
For the first time in NHRA history, all four of the Mello Yello national champions were the event winners at the Auto Club Finals.
For the first time in history, one driver, Steve Torrence, swept every round of every race, winning all six races in the Countdown to the Championship.
For the first time in its history, a Pro Stock Motorcycle racer, Matt Smith, broke the 200 miles per hour barrier in three straight rounds, posting the fastest time in history, 201.22 mph, in a winner-take-all final round showdown for the championship.
Torrence clinched the Top Fuel championship two weeks ago in Las Vegas.
But for him, it wasn’t mission accomplished.
Having won his first Mello Yello season championship, Torrence was on a mission to sweep the Countdown to become the first Top Fuel racer to ever post six straight race wins.
Torrence knocked out Cameron Ferre in the first round of final eliminations but came dangerously close to seeing his streak end.
Torrance’s car shook and rattled its way down the track in a 3.995-second, 322.88 miles per hour pass but Ferre had even more trouble, smoking his tires on the way to a 10-second, 75 mph run.
“We’ve won some rounds we probably shouldn’t have won,” said Torrence. “We did it again today but we were fine after getting the first round jitters out of the way.”
Torrence then faced his father Billy in the quarterfinals.
“My father was out to beat me. He said if I wanted to win this weekend, I’d have to beat him,” said Torrence.
He did — with a 3.674 second/331.20 mph run to his hard charging father’s 3.712/329.10.
That set up a semifinal match against defending champion Brittany Force and a final round showdown with Tony Schumacher — the only Top Fuel driver before Torrence to notch five race wins in a row.
Torrence completed the sweep with a baby hole shot win, beating Schumacher off the starting line — .029 seconds to .053, to jump start his run into the history books.
“Brittany Force has been a great champion and Tony Schumacher is the best. To be the best you have to beat the best,” said Torrence. “This is all because of my team — the CAPCO boys. My boys are bad to the bone. I’m living the dream with the baddest team in the NHRA.”
On Saturday, 19-year-old Tanner Gray, the NHRA’s reigning Rookie of the Year, became the NHRA’s youngest series champion when he earned enough points during qualifying to outdistance the field.
Gray also had to beat his father, Shane, and did in the day’s opening round.
Gray went on to beat former champions Erica Enders and Jason Line and then got a gift from Drew Skillman who left early, getting a red light in the finals.
“It was a really good weekend. I just love this track,” said Gray after his final race on the NHRA circuit. Gray is moving on to NASCAR next year. “After winning the championship in qualifying, it took the pressure off me. This was probably the most relaxed I’ve ever been.”
Early Sunday, JR Todd became the year’s third first-time champion, with a little help from Bob Tasca III in the first round of Funny Car eliminations.
When Tasca eliminated Robert Hight in the first round, it secured the title for Todd.
Todd’s run through the countdown was almost as impressive as Torrence’s
Todd was in his fourth straight final round of the Countdown. He was in five of the six Countdown finals, winning three of them and bowing out in the semifinals in the sixth.
His winning pass in the championship round, over Tommy Johnson Jr., was the division’s fastest run of the day, 3.782 seconds at 329.10 mph.
“This is what you live your whole life for when you start racing dragsters when you’re 10-years-old,” said Todd. “I said all along that we needed to win this race to win the championship. This is the perfect way to close the season.”
San Luis Obispo native Ron Capps finished fourth in the 2018 points race.
Pro Stock Motorcycles put the icing on championship Sunday.
That title came down to a winner-take-all finals between points leader and birthday boy Matt Smith and four time and defending series champion Eddie Krawiec.
Heading into that final showdown, Smith held a slim 9-point lead over Krawiec, making it a winner-take-all final showdown.
Smith, a two time Mello Yello champion, had been running and gunning all weekend, regularly popping off 200 mile per hour runs — hitting 200-plus during Friday’s qualifying, 201 in Saturday’s qualifying and then two more in the second and third round of Sunday’s eliminations.
But could he do it again?
Yes he could — in style.
Smith roared down the 1,000 foot track in 6.765 seconds for an eye-popping world record speed — 201.22 mph.
“I can’t believe it. We had a plan to come win this race and the points would take care of themselves,” said Smith. “I was in the same situation in 2007. History repeated itself only this time on my (46th) birthday. It was supposed to be a storybook ending and it was.”
The Champions have just under three months to bask in the glory of their 2018 seasons.
They’ll be back at Auto Club Raceway for the 2019 season-opening Lucas Oil Winternationals beginning Feb. 7, 2019.