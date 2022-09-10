The Central Coast heavyweight has fallen.

The St. Joseph football team traveled to Ventura County to take on unbeaten Newbury Park Friday night. The Knights came back to Santa Maria with their first loss of the 2022 season in tow. 

Newbury Park freshman quarterback Brady Smigiel, the son of head coach Joe Smigiel, threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as the Panthers beat the Knights 31-21. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you