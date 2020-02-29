NASCAR will hold tribute to Kobe Bryant and others Sunday in Fontana

FONTANA — The tributes continue to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other people who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas.

NASCAR is making its only Southern California stop this weekend, with the Xfinity Production Alliance 300 on Saturday and the Auto Club 400 Cup series race Sunday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

Three Cup cars, driven by Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Tyler Reddick, and one additional driver, Daniel Suarez, plan to carry tributes to the late Lakers’ star during Sunday’s race.

Cup Series points leader Blaney’s No. 12 Ford will be colored in Lakers’ purple and gold.

Blaney’s car will also carry Bryant’s No. 24, Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 and the logo for MambaOnThree.org – a fundraising charity set up by Bryant’s widow Vanessa. Money from that effort will go toward the support of the families of the others who died in the crash.

Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet will also be painted purple and gold.