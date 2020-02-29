NASCAR will hold tribute to Kobe Bryant and others Sunday in Fontana

FONTANA — The tributes continue to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other people who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas.
NASCAR is making its only Southern California stop this weekend, with the Xfinity Production Alliance 300 on Saturday and the Auto Club 400 Cup series race Sunday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.
Three Cup cars, driven by Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Tyler Reddick, and one additional driver, Daniel Suarez, plan to carry tributes to the late Lakers’ star during Sunday’s race.
Cup Series points leader Blaney’s No. 12 Ford will be colored in Lakers’ purple and gold.
Blaney’s car will also carry Bryant’s No. 24, Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 and the logo for MambaOnThree.org – a fundraising charity set up by Bryant’s widow Vanessa. Money from that effort will go toward the support of the families of the others who died in the crash.
Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet will also be painted purple and gold.
“It’s definitely going to be special for us to have that paint scheme. I think it’s going to look really awesome for this area and just excited for it,” said Byron during an interview Saturday outside his team’s garage. “It’s going to be a great looking car, that’s for sure. I’m just looking forward to it. Maybe it will bring us some luck.”
Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports team issued a statement saying, “Honored to be driving for Kobe, Gianna, Payton, Sarah, Alyssa, Keri, John, Christina and Ara.”
“We just kind of came together on it,” said Byron. “I think Mr. Hendrick (team owner Rick Hendrick) had really had a big piece of that, a big role. I’m really excited for us to be doing this.”
Reddick’s No. 8 Chevrolet will carry a special 8 decal next to Bryant’s name.
“This weekend in Fontana, Richard Childress Racing and the No. 8 team will honor the life and legacy of one of the all-time greats, Kobe Bryant, with a memorial decal,” the team said in a press release.
And Suarez will be wearing purple and gold shoes and racing gloves with his car carrying both of Bryant’s numbers – 8 and 24.
Suarez’s shoes and gloves will then be auctioned off with proceeds donated to the MambaOnThree Fund.
NASCAR is also planning a special tribute to Bryant.
On the 24th lap of Sunday’s race, NASCAR will present a video tribute to Bryant and the others on the on-track ISM Vision video system.
NASCAR is asking every fan in attendance to stand as a show of respect during the tribute.
“I think the teams are taking it on themselves to do this,” said Cup racer Brad Keselowski. “I think gratitude is the cornerstone of happiness in your life and there’s a lot of different ways to express gratitude after someone has passed. I think it’s a good thing to show people. I think it’s something all of us would like when our time comes.”
Xfinity rookie Harrison Burton, the 19-year-old son of retired NASCAR racer Jeff Burton, won his first career Xfinity race Saturday in the Production Alliance 300 in Fontana.
Another Xfinity rookie, 21-year-old Riley Herbst, finished second. Both Burton and Herbst drive for Joe Gibbs Racing.