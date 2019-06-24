SONOMA — Martin Truex Jr. won Sunday’s NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Speedway, holding off a hard charging Kyle Busch to win for the second straight year in Sonoma.
“The last 15-20 laps, I was just trying to get as much as I could out of my car and not burn my tires out,” said Truex. “With 10 laps to go, Kyle and I were running about equal times and I was able to hold him off. It feels great to win two in a row.”
“Truex is one of the best racers out here year in and year out,” said Busch. “We kept up better with Truex this year than last but we just couldn’t catch him at the end.”
“Martin just settled in. He’s unflappable. He didn’t make a mistake. He did a great job for us today,” said Truex’s crew chief Cole Pearn. “Those last 20 laps were really stressful for me. Some lapped traffic held Martin up a little bit but that just comes with being the leader.”
The green flag was flying all afternoon as this Monster Energy Cup race was remarkably error free.
There were no accidents and the only time the yellow flag flew was for the mandatory cautions at the end of Stages 1 (lap 20) and 2 (lap 40) of the 90 lap race over Sonoma’s reconfigured 2.52-mile road course (which make the 350 a 226.8-mile race).
The speedway is celebrating its 50th anniversary season and as part of the celebration, the track was re-configured, adding more turns that made the road course a half mile longer.
The changes included the return of ”The Carousel” — three additional turns in the middle of the track that included a blind corner as drivers entered The Carousel.
“The first time you enter The Carousel it’s really scary,” said Truex. “You feel like you’re not in control. The blind corner — it took a while to get used to it but I think it adds something to the Cup series.”
Kyle Larson was on the pole but his advantage only lasted for half a lap.
William Byron took the lead, passing Larson in turn 7, and then cruised through the next 20 laps to take the stage 1 win — Byron’s first-ever stage win.
Larson fell back steadily through the field, eventually ending up in 15th place.
Byron fell out of contention at the beginning of stage 2, falling back to 14th after the re-start which is where he stayed for the rest of the afternoon.
Chase Elliott took a brief lead at the beginning of the second stage, but Truex quickly tracked him down, passing Elliott on turn 7 of lap 24 and by the end of the 27th lap, it was a three-man race with Truex followed closely by Elliott and Busch.
When the leaders headed to pit road in the 36th and 37th laps, Denny Hamlin went briefly into first place but was able to hold the lead long enough to win stage 2.
That lead evaporated when Hamlin headed to the pits at the start of the final stage with Truex, Elliott and Busch back in control.
But Elliott’s day ended early when his engine blew up on lap 60, making it a two man race the rest of the way.
Busch moved into the lead when Truex headed to the pits on lap 63 but Truex was back in the lead, this time for good, when Busch pulled off the track for tires and fuel on lap 66.
When Busch returned to the track, he quickly moved back into second place, eight-seconds off the lead.
With fresher tires, he kept cutting into Truex’s lead but could never get Truex’s lead under one second.
“I was trying to chase him down but he was able to run easy and not press his tires. I got close but with about 10 laps to go I knew it was not going to happen,” said Busch. “I was just doing it for TV. If you ain’t going to win the show, you’re just in the show.”
The win was Truex’s fourth of the year and 23rd of his career.
“We could have had at least one more. We were leading this race two years ago when my engine blew up at the end,” said Truex.
The win was also the 10th of the year for Joe Gibbs Racing, four of those by Kyle Busch.
Ryan Blaney finished third and Matt DiBenedetto had a career-best fourth place finish.
“It was great to have a run like this with my whole family here,” said Grass Valley native DiBenedetto. “I’ve worked so hard my hold life, doing it the old school way. I think this team deserved to run like this for a while and today we did it.”
Denny Hamlin, Bakersfield’s Kevin Harvick, Ryan Newman, Erik Jones, Aric Almirola and Kyle Larson rounded out the top 10.
Truex is the first repeat winner at Sonoma since Jeff Gordon went back-to-back in the late 90s.