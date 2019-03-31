FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Busch will try to make it a weekend sweep Sunday in NASCAR’s 23rd annual O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway.
Busch made it 2-for-2, winning Saturday’s 23rd annual My Bariatric Solutions 300 Xfinity race on the Fort Worth track — this on the heels of his victory in Friday’s night’s Gander Outdoor Truck race.
“I’m the only one who can do it,” said Busch. “Hopefully it will work out tomorrow.”
With 12 laps remaining, Jeremy Clements stalled in the middle of pit road, forcing the race’s ninth and final caution.
Busch made a fuel-only pit stop and then was the first one back on the track.
He had a great launch on the re-start and held off Tyler Reddick and pole sitter Christopher Bell in the race to the checkered flag for his 95th career Xfinity victory.
“I was a little worried on the re-start, running on those old tires but it worked to our benefit,” said Busch. “Sometimes you’ve got to have a little luck on your side.”
Kyle Busch does a burnout after winning Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity series race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Busch will try to …
Clements needed some of Busch’s luck — he caused both the first and last caution of the day.
Heading down the front stretch at the end of the race’s first lap, Clements spun out on the straightaway and plowed into the infield grass.
When racing resumed on Lap 4, Bell took command of the 45-lap first stage, leading wire to wire.
The day’s most unusual event happened when a jack got stuck under the left side of Brandon Jones car coming out of the pits when everyone stopped for tires and fuel during the mandatory caution at the end of the first stage.
The jack went for a wild ride around the track stuck underneath Jones’ door before Jones pulled back into the pits to have it removed.
Kyle Busch holds up the champion's trophy after winning Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity series race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.
Later, Justin Allgaier slammed hard into the wall coming out of Turn 2 on the 81st lap and the leaders headed to the pits.
Ryan Sieg stayed out on the track and, when racing resumed on Lap 87, Sieg was able to hold off the field for the three laps needed to complete the second stage for his first-ever stage win.
Bell moved quickly back into the lead at the start of the third stage and the battle resumed among Bell, Reddick and Busch the rest of the way.
Busch ran into some trouble on a re-start on the 140th lap, getting loose but saving his car before it hit the wall.
The slip dropped Busch back to ninth place but he was able to work himself back up to third on lap 165 of the 200 lap race around the 1.5-mile tri-oval
But he was stuck behind Bell and Reddick until coming out of the final pit stop.
“It’s been a track position race all day,” said Busch. “With us, the 2 (Reddick) and the 20 (Bell) — we were really racing the same speeds all day. At the end, we wanted to get in and out of the pits as fast as we could. Coming out of the pit box, we were with the 2, we got a good launch, got free out of Turn 1 and I was free.”
NASCAR Xfinity racers head down the front straightaway during Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity series race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.
Chase Briscoe finished fourth, followed by Jeb Burton, Michael Annett, Justin Haley, Jeffrey Earnhardt, John Hunter Nemechek and Sieg.
Kyle Busch heads toward the checkered flag on the final lap of Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity series race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.
If Busch can complete the weekend sweep Sunday, it would be the third time he’s accomplished that feat.
“I’ve been close before. Just to have the opportunity means a lot,” said Busch who almost made it a weekend sweep in Las Vegas on the first weekend of March, winning the truck and Xfinity races before finishing third in the cup race. “It’s going to be an interesting race tomorrow."