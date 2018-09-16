LAS VEGAS – Brad Keselowski is the first NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series racer to guarantee himself a spot in the second round of the 2018 NASCAR playoffs.
He earned that with a win in Sunday’s inaugural South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the first of 10 playoff races.
Keselowski beat Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano in a two-lap, overtime sprint to the finish of a mayhem-filled final stage.
It was Keselowski’s third straight Cup Series victory, having won the Southern 500 and the Brickyard 400 to close out the regular season, and the 500th overall win for Team Penske.
"To start off the playoffs with a win, that's really strong, let alone three in a row," Keselowski said. "We nailed the pit stops and the restarts when it counted, and we were strong."
It was an awful afternoon for eight of the 16 playoff drivers, including series co-leader Kevin Harvick whose race ended in when he blew his right front tire with 120 laps remaining in the 267 lap race.
Martin Truex Jr. had the fastest car all day, especially during long racing runs.
The short runs did him in.
Truex regularly had the lead when a caution came out but lost it on the re-starts.
He needed about 10 laps to get up to speed and when he did, he was the class of the field.
But the race ended with a series of short runs caused by three cautions called over the final 26 laps.
Oven-like temperatures greeted the fans that braved the 102 degree desert heat.
It was worse for the drivers who had to contend with 144 degree temperatures inside their cars.
The first stage was uneventful, 80 caution free laps.
Erik Jones started on the pole but Joey Logano beat him into Turn 1 for the early lead.
Kyle Busch then got by Jones as the drivers settled in.
Kevin Harvick, who started fifth, got past Jones, Busch and Logano and moved into first on the 33rd lap.
Truex started the race in the No. 10 spot and began slowly working his way through the field, catching up with Harvick on lap 53 and then moving into first coming out of Turn 4 on the 59th lap.
Truex cruised to the Stage 1 win.
But the desert sun was pounding the track which made for a slicker surface.
The heat began taking its toll on the tires during Stage 2.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. blew a right front tire and banged into the wall on lap 90. That didn’t end his day but the repairs took him out of contention.
Ty Dillon blew a tire on lap 113, damaging his car.
On lap 149, Jones ran into the rear of Harvick’s car, sending them both into the wall and out of the race.
During the ensuing caution, Keselowski won the race out of the pits and took the lead on the re-start and rolling to the Stage 2 victory after 160 laps.
Jamie McMurray stayed on the track during the mandatory caution and took the lead but Larson almost immediately moved into the top spot.
William Byron scraped the wall on lap 181 which allowed Keselowski to get back into the lead on the re-start.
Truex sped past Keselowski and was pulling away from the field when a three-car pileup knocked out Byron, McMurray and Ty Dillon.
Keselowski’s team won the battle out of pit road and just after Truex grabbed the lead, Kyle Busch brought out the yellow flag after blowing a tire and sliding through the infield.
For the fifth time, Keselowski’s team won the race out of pit road but Larson was able to move into the lead quickly.
Denny Hamlin’s day ended after a blown tire had him slamming into the infield, crushing the cars’ now.
Hamlin’s car kept sliding, amazingly, right into his pit stall.
Five laps later, the caution flags were back out after Stenhouse blew a tire and crashed into the infield wall, ending his day.
The race was scheduled for 267 laps around the mile-and-a-half oval.
When Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell crashed with two laps to go, it brought out the red flags, forcing the cars to park on the track.
It also set up a two-lap sprint to the finish.
“Six cautions in the last 57 laps was really frustrating,” said Keselowski. “But the only thing that was worse was that red flag (which forced the cars to park on the track for more than 10 minutes). It was like living in an oven. It was a mentally grueling race.”
On the re-start, Keselowski jumped into the lead, quickly distancing himself from the field as Truex, Logano and Larson battled tree-wide for second.
Larson won the race for second place followed by Truex and Logano.
Ryan Blaney finished fourth with Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Newman and Paul Menard rounding out the top 10.
“The last three weeks have been really special. A lot of things have had to come together for this to happen,” said Keselowski. “We didn’t have the fastest car but my team was the best today. Getting though the chaos was important. We haven’t always done that this year.”
NASCAR heads to Richmond, Virginia, next week for the second race in the playoffs.