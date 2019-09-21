The All-Star Monster Truck Tour wrapped up its weekend on the Central Coast on Saturday night at the Santa Maria Raceway in Nipomo.
Six Monster Trucks hit the dirt Friday night, but only five made it to Saturday night’s finale.
“We lost Dragon Slayer on a back flip Friday,” said Raceway general manager David Castaneda. “He did a perfect flip but came down on his rear axle, bounced and when he came back down, the axle snapped.”
The five remaining Monster Trucks and one teenage-driven Mini Monster roared around the special Raceway course, flying over a half-dozen large jumps to the delight of the crowd.
“We’ve got six big jumps and a back flip,” said Raceway owner Nick Duggan. "These trucks get some major air. It’s like nothing else anyone’s seen on the Central Coast. And we’re going to make it bigger and better next year.”
This was the tour’s second 2019 visit to the Raceway, and Duggan is already working on bringing the Monster trucks back next year.
“Each time they come here, we add more and more and more to the program,” said Duggan. “And this is a great family event. Kids as young as 2-years-old love it, and so does everyone else, right up to their grandparents.”
The evening began with the Monster Track Party where fans were invited onto the track to meet the drivers and get a close-up view of the trucks: Kamikaze, Vendetta, Obsessed, American Soldier and Wrongway Rick, whose truck, as the name implies, was built to run backwards.
Rides were given on Wheels of Freedom, a special Monster Truck that carries up to 10 passengers around the course.
Immediately after, the monsters came to life with roaring engines that could easily be heard well into northern Santa Maria.
And then there was Robo Dragon, a fire-breathing dragon truck with steel jaws that crunched up a car and then torched it.
“The kids go nuts for Robo Dragon. It’s pretty exciting,” said Castaneda. “The difference between our show and others is that these trucks do bigger tricks, get more air and do more damage — these guys go crazy.”
