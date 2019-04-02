For the first time in nearly a decade, mixed martial arts, along with Muay Thai fighting, will be showcased at the Chumash Casino Resort when World Fighting Championships features its WFC 102 event in the Samala Showroom at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
A host of up-and-coming MMA and Muay Thai fighters from area gyms such as San Luis Obispo's The Pit, Santa Maria's Elite Muay Thai, Santa Barbara's Paragon and Ventura's KnuckleHeadz will enter the cage at WFC 102.
“We’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to bring the cage back to the Samala Showroom,” said Wayne Hurte, executive director of marketing at the Chumash Casino Resort, according to a press release from the casino, which last held an MMA event in 2010. “After hosting sold-out boxing events with World Fighting Championships, we became confident in adding a WFC MMA event to our 2019 schedule. It’s something our guests have been asking for, and we’re looking forward to another packed house on April 5.”
The MMA professional bouts are scheduled to feature Castle Williams (Arroyo Grande), Anthony Topas (Santa Maria), Cameron Church (South Lake Tahoe), Jose Luis Gonzalez (Anaheim), Walter Weatherford (Camarillo), Isaiah Arthur Rocha (Pismo Beach) and Florin Moraru (Romania) and Keith Lee (Las Vegas).
The card is subject to change.
“We’re excited to bring cage fights back to Santa Barbara County at WFC 102,” said Matt McGovern, President of World Fighting Championships. “The Tri-County area is filled with fighters training and excelling in both MMA and Muay Thai, and the Chumash Casino Resort is the perfect venue for them to showcase their talents.”
Amateur bouts, which begin at 5:30 p.m., are slated to feature both MMA and Muay Thai, which is the preferred combat sport of Thailand. Muay Thai is known as “the art of eight limbs” because it combines stand-up striking, knee strikes, elbow strikes, shin kicks and clinching techniques.
For more information on WFC events, visit worldfightingchampionships.com.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at chumashcasino.com.
Tickets for the event are $35, $55, $75 and $95.