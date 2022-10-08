Lompoc loses to Mission
Lompoc's Cavin Ross leads the Braves onto the field before the game against Arroyo Grande. The Braves dropped a Mountain League game at Mission Prep Friday, falling 61-35.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Lompoc led Mission Prep 35-34 in the second half of Friday's pivotal Mountain League game in San Luis Obispo.

The Royals won 61-35.

Mission Prep scored the game's final 27 points and captured a critical Mountain League win over the Braves.

