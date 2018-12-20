St. Joseph senior Chase Artopoeus knew that, save for a timeout, the clock does not stop in high school basketball after a made basket.
His knowledge helped preserve St. Joseph's 73-71 win over Walnut Creek Berean Christian in a first-round Mission Prep Christmas Classic game at Mission Prep High School Thursday. The Knights (8-0) stayed unbeaten.
The Eagles' Jayden Hurskin made a driving layup with 9.7 seconds left for what would be the last points of the game. The Eagles didn't immediately challenge the inbounder, Artopoeus, and he simply waited until 5.2 seconds left, just inside the five-second limit, to inbound the ball to St. Joseph point guard Angel Ortiz.
The Eagles couldn't foul Ortiz until just 1.7 seconds remained. Ortiz missed the front end of the one-and-one, but by that time the Eagles were, well, for all intents and purposes out of time.
"I've been playing varsity basketball for three years, and I knew the rule," said Artopoeus.
"Coach (Tom Mott) has told us what to do in that type of situation. I was just doing what coach told me to do. It all worked out, so that was cool."
Elijah Brinez scored the winning basket on an inside shot with 14.8 seconds left. The Brinez basket made the score 73-69.
Berean Christian, despite a game high 28 points by Christian Pitcher, dropped to 6-4. Pitcher made six 3-point baskets.
Kainoa Keuma made two important free throws with 28.2 seconds left to give the Knights a two-possession lead at 71-67.
"Free throws have been going good this year," said Keuma. "I've been shooting them with confidence."
St. Joseph trailed 37-35 at halftime. Ortiz, with 18 of his 21 points before the break, kept the Knights in contention before intermission.
Brinez scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half. Steven Vasquez put in eight of his 12 points after the break, as Ortiz's teammates gave Ortiz a lot of scoring help after halftime . Keuma scored eight of his 11 points in the second half, and Artopoeus finished with 10 points.
Hurskin had 15 points for the Eagles, and Caleb Jensen gave Berean Christian a boost off the bench with 10 points. Jensen missed a crucial layup late, though.
The game was close from the start. The 27-19 lead the Eagles had at the 4:31 mark of the second quarter was the biggest margin for either side.
Both teams used an up-tempo offense. The defenses made some big stops, but both sides' defenses were sometimes burned for easy layups.
Ortiz helped the Knights stay close in the first half by beating the Eagles for several transition baskets then.
"They were one of the best teams we've played," said Keuma.
"We were prepared."
Artopoeus was the 2018 Mountain League co-MVP as a quarterback for the St. Joseph football team. The Knights won the inaugural Mountain League football title in their first year in the CIF Central Section.
"It's never been a big adjustment to basketball for me after I'm done with football," said Artopoeus.
"I'm more than a football player who plays basketball."
St. Joseph will play another tournament game at 2:30 p.m. Friday against Mission Hills Alemany.
Girls basketball
Righetti 81, Paso Robles 43
Sisters Alijah and Alex Paquet combined for 43 points, and the Warriors (4-3) rolled past the Bearcats (7-7) in a Righetti-St. Joseph Tournament game.
Alijah Paquet scored 24 points. Alex Paquet put in 19. Paityn Persson added 10.
Kim Buchanan led the Bearcats with 13 points.