032323 PVHS VBALL 01
Buy Now

Pioneer Valley's Nate Magni racked up a team-high 20 kills and 13 digs as the Panthers beat Morro Bay 3-1 Tuesday.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Nate Magni filled up the stat sheet, and the Pioneer Valley boys volleyball team came away with an Ocean League win at home Tuesday night.

Magni racked up a team-high 20 kills and 13 digs. He also made five blocks, all solo, en route to helping the Panthers rally to beat Morro Bay 3-1. Set scores were 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18.

Pioneer Valley moved to 7-8, 2-3. The Pirates dropped to 5-10, 0-4.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you