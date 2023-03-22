Carlos Bustamante amassed nine kills and four blocks, three solo and one assisted, for the Panthers. McKay Ginez was the Pioneer Valley blocks leader with four solo and two assists. Lucan Brafman led the Panthers in digs with 21.
Templeton (6-2, 4-0) came from behind to beat Santa Maria (0-4, 0-4) 3-1 in an Ocean League match at Santa Maria. Set scores were 23-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-23.
St. Joseph (12-1, 5-0) stayed perfect in Mountain League play with a 3-0 sweep at Santa Ynez. Set scores were 25-15, 25-16, 25-15. The Pirates slipped to 5-4, 2-2.
Baseball
Dunn 7, San Jose More 6
Trailing 6-0 in the third inning, the Earwigs (6-2) rallied for a non-league win over the Knights (3-3) Saturday at Dunn.
Theodore Anderson came on in relief for Dunn and struck out five of the six batters he faced. The Earwigs won it with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
College baseball
Cal Poly salvages split
A seven-run sixth inning snapped a 2-2 tie and powered Cal Poly to a 10-3 win over Hawai'i on Saturday, salvaging one win in a three-game Big west Conference baseball series at Baggett Stadium.
The Mustangs snapped a seven game losing streak. They lost 12 of 13 games since a season-opening series win against Missouri State before breaking through in the second game Saturday.
The Rainbow Warriors won the opener of the Saturday doubleheader 7-2 as Kyson Donahue went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs, and Ben Zeigler-Namoa added two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Cal Poly overcame an early 1-0 deficit in the nightcap with two runs in the fourth on RBI singles by Wyatt King and Taison Corio.
Hawaii'i tied the game 2-2 in the top of the sixth then the Mustangs erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the inning. Joe Yorke hit a two-run single, King smacked a run-scoring double, and Ryan Stfford and Collin Villegas both singled in a run.
Villegas led the14-hit Cal Poly attack with four singles. Stafford, King and Corio had two hits each.
The Rainbow Warriors had 12 hits themselves, including two apiece for Matt Wong, Jacob Igawa and Zach Storbakken.
Southpaw Travis Weston (2-2) worked six innings for the win, scattering nine hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Kyle Scott pitched two scoreless innings of one-hit baseball, with three strikeouts.
Tyler Dyball (0-1) allowed the first run in Cal Poly's seven-run rally and took the loss.
Hawai'i clinched a baseball series against Cal Poly for the first time since joining the Big West in 2013 by winning the opener Saturday. The Rainbow Warriors snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the third inning and never looked back
Zeigler-Namoa doubled and hit his second home run of the season as Hawai'i out-hit Cal Poly 12-9. King and Aaron Casillas racked up two hits apiece for the Mustangs.
Randy Abshier (1-1) earned the win, allowing two runs and five hits over five innings, with four strikeouts. Dalton Renne pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief and Conor Harrison got the final two outs for his first save.
Steven Brooks (0-1) suffered the loss, giving up five runs and nine hits in four innings. Kaden Sheedy retired nine in a row and 11 of 12 before giving up a two-run double by Tai Walton in the ninth.
Cal Poly will close its 14-game home stand by hosting UC Irvine Friday through Sunday in a three-game series.
