After seeing Cuesta College score a combined 25 runs in a Cougars sweep of a three-game series the week prior, Hancock needed a strong pitching performance Thursday.
The Bulldogs got one. Starter Anthony Lopez gave up one run on six hits in eight innings, reliever Lucas Earle finished with a one-run ninth and Hancock beat Oxnard 6-2 in a Western State Conference North Division game at Hancock's John Osborne Field.
Lopez is 1-0. Oxnard starter Aaron Alvarado (3-1) took the loss. Alvarado gave up five runs on 10 hits in his six innings on the mound.
Hancock moved to 12-8, 6-3. Oxnard is 5-15, 1-6. At press time Friday, Hancock held a 6-2 lead over Oxnard in the seventh inning behind Cooper Bagby's strong pitching performance.
Righetti High School graduate Gavin Long, back in the leadoff spot after being moved down in the Hancock batting order for a time, had two hits for the Bulldogs and scored two runs. Luke Wenzel went 3-for-4 with two doubles and drove in two runs. Brayan Nunez tripled in two runs for the Bulldogs in a four-run seventh that staked Hancock to a 6-0 lead.
Elijah Pascual had two hits in Hancock's eight-hit attack. Anthony Alvarez had three hits for Oxnad, and Anthony Garcia had two.
Oxnard scored on a Danny Lucero sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and a triple by pinch hitter Tommy English in the ninth.
