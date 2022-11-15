110922 Al De Maria 01
Lompoc softball coach Al De Maria coaches the Braves against La Quinta in the 2008 playoffs, his final game with Lompoc. De Maria died on Oct. 11 at age 74.

 Len Wood/Staff

Long-time Lompoc residents who played for former veteran Lompoc High School coach Al De Maria spoke fondly of him recently.

De Maria died on Oct. 11 at age 74. The cause of death was not disclosed. De Maria coached the Lompoc softball team for 20 years and guided the Braves to 13 playoff appearances in 13 seasons.

He was remembered as a kind man who had a lively sense of humor.

