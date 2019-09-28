When Abel Santana has been healthy, he has been an effective football player.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior Santa Maria defensive end has been healthy, reasonably anyway, this year and he has been effective.
Santana is the team’s leading tackler, with 24 solo tackles and eight assists.
He leads the team in tackles for loss with four, and is tied for second on the team in sacks with two.
Opposing defenses have known what’s coming from the Santa Maria offense this year.
Santana “has some nagging injuries, but he’s fighting through them,” said Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington.
“He’s kind of been banged up off and in throughout his high school career.”
“I’ve been able to play in all five games,” for the 3-2 Saints, said Santana. “I’m pretty healthy.”
That hasn’t always been the case.
The Saints brought Santana up to the varsity the second half of his sophomore year, but Santana missed out on the post-season run that landed his team in the CIF Southern Section Division 12 championship game.
“I got hurt the last game of the regular season, the league championship game at Nipomo,” which Santa Maria won.
“I didn’t get to play in the post-season. Yeah, it was a bummer.”
Ellington said Santana played a huge part in Santa Maria’s two wins going into the Saints’ bye week, at home against Bakersfield Golden Valley and at Visalia Mt. Whitney.
“He’s got those long arms, and he’s squirrelly (hard to get a solid piece of),” said Ellington.
“He’s hard to block and he has a real nose for the football.”
Some football players are prominent at a position during their youth football playing days then wind up playing a different position when they get older.
Not Santana. “I’ve been playing defensive end since I was little.
“I was a big kid, then I thinned out during my freshman year in high school,” Santana said.
“I played youth football with Robert Ruiz, Jon Ramos, Matt Garcia.” Ruiz ran for more than 1,000 yards for the Saints in 2017. Ramos was their top receiver that year. Garcia was Pioneer Valley’s quarterback. Now he is a sophomore back-up quarterback at Hancock College.
Santana said he thinks the mid-season bye comes at a good time for him and his team since it will give some players, including himself some more time to try to get 100 percent healthy.
“I’d like to start trying to get that All-League (honor) this year,” Santana said.