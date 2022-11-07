Lompoc's once promising football season ended swiftly Friday night.

Playing at Bakersfield Liberty in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs, the Braves ran into the issue that's been plaguing them all season: A porous defense.

Frontier scored early and often, Lompoc's high-powered offense couldn't keep up and the Titans beat the Braves 49-26.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you