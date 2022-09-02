Lompoc receiver Nelson Maldonado dominated the Pioneer Valley defense last week.

He dominated the polls this week.

Maldonado was voted the Player of the Week in a landslide on Friday, beating out five other competitors.

The Predictions: Can Cabrillo keep up with Lompoc in the Big Game?

