The Lompoc High softball team won its first five games of the 2022 season after making a semifinal run last year.
The Braves started the year with a 16-0 win over Nipomo on Feb. 15 and followed it with a 18-1 win over Palmdale on Feb. 18. The Braves then beat Coachella 6-3 on Feb. 18 before beating Indio 2-1 and La Sierra 7-0 on Feb. 19.
The Braves were slated to play at Arroyo Grande, a perennially strong program on Tuesday afternoon.
In the win over Nipomo that only went five innings due to the run rule, Briana Reitmeier and Cheyanne Cordova each threw two innings and struck out five batters apiece.
Cordova had three RBIs including a two-run homer. She also walked three times.
Lauren Jansen and Natalie Aguilar each had two RBIs for the Braves.
In the win over Palmdale, Aguilar had four RBIs as Reitmeier and De'Vonnah Montague each drove in a pair. Pattie Matzie had three RBIs for the Braves as they put up 12 runs in the third inning. Matzie had a homer in the win.
Reitmeier struck out five over two innings and Jansen and Alex Brooks each struck out one over one inning of relief work.
Reitmeier drove in all six runs in the 6-3 win over Coachella last weekend. She also struck out 10 batters in a complete game effort over seven innings, allowing just three earned on seven hits. She hit two homers.
In the 2-1 win over Indio, Teagan Thompson struck out five over three innings to earn the win. Reitmeier struck out two in one inning of work, allowing three hits and an earned run. Barbosa threw three innings and allowed four hits and no earned runs, striking out one.
Gabi Arias had three hits and scored a run and Bella Barbosa had a hit and a run scored. Arias scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Thompson also pitched in the 7-0 win over La Sierra, going four innings while allowing two hits and no earned runs, striking out five. Brooks threw two innings and gave up two hits and no runs while striking out four. Jansen also pitched, throwing a perfect inning while striking out two.
Reitmeier had two RBIs as Arias had three hits and two RBIs. Thompson had a double.
Lompoc went 16-6 last spring, finishing in third place in the Channel League with a 10-5 record. The Braves won three playoff games in dominant fashion before falling 2-1 to Orange Cove in the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Lompoc is set to play at Santa Barbara on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in a Channel League game. The Braves then at Dos Pueblos on March 1 before playing at Cabrillo on March 4, with both games at 3:30 p.m.