Lompoc's River Bend Bike Park offers safe exercise alternative during coronavirus pandemic

The complex has pump tracks where riders pump their way through the course instead of pedaling.

“You stand on your pedals and just use your arms to propel yourself through gently rolling hills,” said Baker. “Anyone can do this. The lower experienced riders may have to pedal a bit at first.

“We have a jump line, also for anyone from beginner to advanced that is also progression-based. On the jump line, you go for air — big air — and you can work on tricks and flips.”

There’s a wood ride feature that is similar to a gymnastics balance beam where beginners start on low, wide boards. As riders progress, they ride on boards that get thinner and higher.

“This is a safe environment, especially with the coronavirus, and it gives kids something to do that gets them off the streets,” said Baker. “There’s something for everybody, any age, from the casual to the extreme rider.

“We get people coming from the local counties — Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo — and from across the state. We’ve even had riders from Canada who are taking bike park tours of the state.”

It’s been 10 years since Baker began planning for the bike park.