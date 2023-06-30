Lompoc has gone back-to-back.

After going undefeated to win the 8-10-year-old division of the District 65 tournament a year ago, the same Lompoc Little League team won the 11-year-old division Wednesday night in Atascadero.

Lompoc beat Orcutt National 13-3 to clinch the championship.

