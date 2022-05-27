Lompoc High School is looking for a varsity boys basketball coach.
The program was led by Sam Milhous this past season after Paul Terrones held the post for a number of years.
Lompoc went 11-14 overall a season ago and 2-8 in the Channel League. Lompoc is moving all its athletic programs to the CIF Central Section starting this school year. The Braves will play league games against Santa Maria Valley and San Luis Obispo County programs as it joins the Central Coast Athletic Association.
Lompoc High is looking for a qualified coach with previous high school coaching experience preferred. The school is also looking for a candidate with strong leadership and interpersonal relationship skills. and knowledge of and the ability to teach and coach current trends in basketball at the varsity level.
Applicants must be willing to obtain current CIF required certifications in CPR/1st Aid, concussion protocol, sudden cardiac arrest awareness, eat illness prevention, child abuse reporting, sexual harassment prevention, COVID safety training, blood borne pathogens and CIF fundamentals of coaching.
The coaching will help coordinate, manage and evaluate the basketball program, communicate effectively with student athletes, staff, parents, community and media, conduct practices and competition in a manner that maximizes safety, fundamental skills, athletic improvement and personal improvement and serve as an exemplary role model for high school students.
The position includes a stipend (Step 1: $3,708, Step 2: $4,121).
For an application and/or more information, contact Claudia Terrones, Lompoc's athletic director, at terrones.claudia@lusd.org or (805) 742-3073.
The filing deadline is Friday, June 3.