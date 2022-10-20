Halee Sger.jpg

Lompoc's Halee Sager, the leader for the Braves, averaged 44.9 in nine-hole rounds this season.

 Contributed

Ocean League MVP Halee Sager led the unbeaten Lompoc girls golf team to a runaway win at the league CIF Central Section qualifier at Paso Robles Tuesday.

Sager shot an 89. Kariss Whitford of Orcutt Academy was the medalist with an 85. Sophia Furness of Nipomo shot an 87.

Golfers played a par 71 course. Because CIF Central Section rules require teams play a par 72 course in the qualifier, a stroke was added to each player's official score and five strokes were added to each team's official team score.  

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

