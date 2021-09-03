Lompoc’s Deville Dickerson returns a punt for a touchdown against Cabrillo in the Big Game. Dickerson had two punt return touchdowns and a kick return touchdown, giving him six return touchdowns in three games this season.
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley Jr. gets loose from Cabrillo’s Andrew Rojas on a long run in the Big Game.
Len Wood, Contributor
Former NFL, University of Washington and Lompoc great Napoleon Kaufman, right, reacts with former Brave and NFL player Sheldon Canley Sr., left, after a Brave touchdown against Cabrillo.
Lompoc players Rudy Elizondo, left, Sheldon Canley and Marcos Maya celebrate one of Canley’s touchdowns in the Big Game against Cabrillo.
Lompoc’s Andrew Gaitan takes off for a touchdown against Cabrillo.
Lompoc’s Nelson Maldonado celebrates the Braves’ Big Game win over Cabrillo with Coach Andrew Jones.
The loss marked Cabrillo's 30th straight defeat overall. Cabrillo's most recent win came on Sept. 29, 2017 with a 47-42 victory over Morro Bay.
The night was also a celebration of the 1990 CIF championship team that was helmed by Napoleon Kaufman, who went on to play at the University of Washington and with the Oakland Raiders of the NFL after graduating from Lompoc in 1991. The reunion was organized by Moose Mau, a standout on that 1990 team.
Kaufman attended Friday night's game along with members of the 1990 team and that squad's coach, Dick Barrett.
Lompoc's Deville Dickerson scored three more return touchdowns Friday, running his season total up to six.
Dickerson scored four touchdowns in the season-opening win over Paso Robles, one on a kick return, one on a punt return and two on receptions.
In the Aug. 27 win over Righetti, Dickerson returned a punt for a score. He then added three more return scores on Friday, one on a kick return and another on a punt return. He also blocked a kick in the game against Paso Robles.
Dickerson returned four kicks for touchdowns in four spring games earlier this year, giving him 10 return touchdowns in his last seven games.
Lompoc led 35-0 after the first quarter on Friday and was up 42-0 at the break before scoring twice in the third quarter.
Cabrillo, which lost 56-0 to Nipomo last week, will host Simi Valley Royal on Friday at Huyck Stadium in its next game. The Conqs then play two more home games, against Santa Maria on Sept. 17 then against Santa Ynez on Oct. 1. The Santa Ynez game is the first league game of the year for Cabrillo.
Royal is 1-1 on the season, with a 7-3 win over Moorpark and a 28-16 loss to Canyon Country Canyon.