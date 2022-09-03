The good news: The hype returned to the Big Game for the first time in years.

The bad news: The game still wasn't competitive.

Lompoc continued its dominance over rival Cabrillo in the annual rivalry contest, building up a 55-0 halftime lead en route to a 62-7 victory.

