The Lompoc Crushers 14U softball travel squad overcame the heat and some tough competition to win the Silver Bracket championship at the Bakersfield Travel Tournament Aug. 21.

In the last inning of the bracket final, Tiana Terrones hit a bases-loaded shot to left field, the ball got down for a hit and the bases cleared as a result. Terrones lifted the Crushers to a 6-2 win over the bracket top seed Bakersfield Babes for the Silver Bracket title.

With the Crushers down by two with two outs in that final inning, Anessa Ochoa tied the game by driving in two runs.

