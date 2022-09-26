The Lompoc Crushers 14U softball travel squad overcame the heat and some tough competition to win the Silver Bracket championship at the Bakersfield Travel Tournament Aug. 21.
In the last inning of the bracket final, Tiana Terrones hit a bases-loaded shot to left field, the ball got down for a hit and the bases cleared as a result. Terrones lifted the Crushers to a 6-2 win over the bracket top seed Bakersfield Babes for the Silver Bracket title.
With the Crushers down by two with two outs in that final inning, Anessa Ochoa tied the game by driving in two runs.
The Crushers played three Saturday games Aug. 20 and three more the next day in 100-degree weather in Bakersfield. The Crushers were 1-2 in pool play but won both their bracket games to take the bracket championship.
Grace Keller and Tiana Terrones all contributed with big hits. Terrones had three RBIs and Anessa Ochoa went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
"Each and every (player) contributed," said Crushers manager Ray Ochoa. "Not one girl ever gave up, or gassed out from the heat.
"Our girls have been grinding very hard at practices, and it paid off (that weekend). Each and every one of them came focused and ready to work, and it paid off."
Team members include Anessa Ochoa, Tiana Terrones, Tessa Terrones, Katie Springer, Cece Dreese, Destiny Lopez, Ana de la Cruz, Millie Najera, Giselle Najera, Grace Keller, Leann Lomeli and Lexi Gonzalez.
Ray Ochoa is the manager. The coaches are Johnny Lopez, Andrew Gonzales and Jon Springer.