Casey Brooks is the Lompoc High School boys cross country coach. He gets assistance from long-time area cross country coaches Brian Wallace and Roger Fabing.

But really, "Our runners pretty much coach themselves," said Brooks.

"They really put in the work," said Brooks. "They're self-starters They thrive on it. They'll say, 'Coach what are we doing today?' Then they'll just go out and do it."

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you