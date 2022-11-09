Casey Brooks is the Lompoc High School boys cross country coach. He gets assistance from long-time area cross country coaches Brian Wallace and Roger Fabing.
But really, "Our runners pretty much coach themselves," said Brooks.
"They really put in the work," said Brooks. "They're self-starters They thrive on it. They'll say, 'Coach what are we doing today?' Then they'll just go out and do it."
Lompoc has led the CIF Central Section Division 3 rankings most of the year. The Braves dominated at the Ocean League Mid-Season Meet at the Fairbanks Course across from Cuesta College last month. The league finals are set for Nov. 10 at the same location.
"We were the pre-season No. 1 (in the Central Section), and we've held that most of the year," said Brooks.
Senior Joseph Sprecher has been the No. 1 Lompoc runner this year. Junior Benjamin Barthel is at No. 2, sophomore Francisco Napoles is No. 3, Joel Diaz, a freshman, is No. 4 and senior Ricky DeJesus Sixto is No. 5.
Tristan Rubio, a junior, has been a solid No. 6 runner for the Braves. Five runners score for a cross country team, and Rubio has given Lompoc added depth.
"We've had really good grouping this year, and that has helped a lot," said Brooks.
"We have a good mix of older and younger runners, and our more experienced guys have provided really good leadership for our younger runners."
The Lompoc coach said the resilience his team showed during the COVID-19 pandemic has helped the Braves to what has been a big year for them so far this year.
Schools closed nationwide in early 2020 because of the early pandemic. Athletes were finally able to begin working out during the latter part of the year, but only under restrictive conditions.
"Our runners had been working out since October of 2020," said Brooks. Then, in an abbreviated spring season in 2021, "We only had two meets, a dual against Cabrillo," and a three-way meet at Cabrillo involving the host team, Lompoc and Santa Ynez.
Through it all, Brooks said, the Lompoc runners kept at it, putting in the mileage on their own even though they were only able to run in two actual meets.
Lompoc finally got to compete in a full-fledged cross country season again in the fall of 2021. This year, the Braves' reward for their hard work has been a top Division 3 ranking.
"I am just so proud of these boys, with the work they've put in," said Brooks.
"They're fun to be around."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.