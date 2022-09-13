The football teams from Cabrillo and Lompoc have had time to relax and reset after their Big Game showdown on Sept. 2.

Now the Conquistadores and the Braves turn their focus to league play. Cabrillo (2-1) opens Ocean League play at San Luis Obispo (3-1) on Friday. Lompoc (3-0) will also head to SLO County for its Mountain League opener at longtime rival Arroyo Grande (1-2).

Lompoc routed Cabrillo 62-7 in the Big Game at Huyck Stadium. Both teams entered that game with 2-0 records. They both had last week off for their bye and will play seven games in the next seven weeks.

