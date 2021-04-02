After the most dynamic individual performance of the season, Santa Ynez senior Logan Ast has been voted Player of the Week.
The Pirate running back/receiver won this week's honor after hauling in 1,180 total votes when the polls closed at 2 p.m. Friday.
Ast did plenty to edge Santa Maria's Nick Martinez. The Saints junior had 834 total votes.
Ast's win shows the importance of voting on all three sites. Martinez actually had a 612-554 edge on
santamariatimes.com, but Ast had plenty of votes at lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com to come out on top.
Lompoc junior Deville Dickerson was third with 492 total votes.
Ast was nominated for Player of the Week after piling up 283 total yards of offense and four rushing touchdowns in the 46-28 win over Santa Barbara. He had eight catches for 121 yards to go with 26 carries for 162 yards in the Pirate win.
Martinez had eight catches for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Saints in a gut-wrenching loss to Nipomo. He also intercepted a pass and forced and recovered a fumble.
Dickerson earned a nomination after a stellar all-around performance in the 62-6 thrashing of Dos Pueblos. Dickerson caught three passes for 47 yards on offense, had four tackles and a tackle-for-loss on defense while not allowing a reception in coverage. He also blocked a PAT and returned a punt for a touchdown in the Braves' win.
This is the second week in a row that a Channel League player has won the honor after Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross earned the win for the opening week of the season.
Photos: Pioneer Valley stuns Mission Prep, handing Royals first loss
033121 MPHS PVHS 01.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez (5) carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep. Nunez scored both touchdowns in the Panthers' 13-6 win over Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 02.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Danny Avila (24) carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 03.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez (5) carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 04.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Angel Vargas (4) rolls out looking to pass during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 05.JPG
Mission Prep's Jack Susank carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 06.JPG
Mission Prep's Coby White (9) carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 07.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez (5) carries the ball as Drew Harrigan (21) during Wednesday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 08.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Richie Cardenas (11) carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 09.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez (5) carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 10.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez (5) during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 11.JPG
Pioneer Valley's cheerleaders before Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 12.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Danny Avila (24) carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 13.JPG
Mission Prep's Drew Harrigan carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 14.JPG
Mission Prep quarterback Colby White fakes a hand-off during Wednesday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 15.JPG
Mission Prep's Owen Harrison takes off on a long catch-and-run during Wednesday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 16.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 17.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Gavin Gomez during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 18.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Marcus Robledo during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 19.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Angel Vargas ahead of Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 20.JPG
Mission Prep's George Kardashian during Wednesday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 21.JPG
Mission Prep's Colby White carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 22.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Angel Vargas looks to pass during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 23.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Richard Cardenas carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 24.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez (5) is congratulated after scoring the first touchdown during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 25.JPG
Mission Prep's Colby White directs traffic during Wednesday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 28.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez reacts after scoring a touchdown during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 26.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Gavin Gomez carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 29.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Eric Lopez during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 30.JPG
Pioneer Valley players had to drink from plastic water bottles due to SMJUHSD COVID-19 protocols during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 31.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 32.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Jalen Yap daps up teammate Danny Avila after making a play Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 33.JPG
Joe Bailey, Staff
Pioneer Valley's Angel Vargas during Wednesday's game against Mission Preo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 34.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Richard Cardenas during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 35.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Gavin Gomez and Eric Lopez served as captains during Wednesday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 36.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez and Gavin Gomez served as captains during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 37.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Photos: Nipomo stuns Santa Maria with a last-second rally
032721 SMHS NHS FB 01.JPG
Santa Maria quarterback Murad Alamari throws a pass during Saturday's game at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 02.JPG
Santa Maria quarterback Murad Alamari is wrapped up by the Nipomo defense during Saturday's game at Nipomo High. Nipomo, trailing 14-6 in the final minutes, rallied for a 21-14 win over the Saints.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 03.JPG
Nipomo's Justin McKee is congratulated by teammates after he sealed the Titans' win with an interception he returned for a touchdown in a 21-14 come-from-behind win Saturday at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 04.JPG
Nipomo's Nate Reese celebrates after teammate Justin McKee intercepted a pass to seal the Titans' win with an interception returned for a touchdown in a 21-14 come-from-behind win Saturday at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 05.JPG
Santa Maria's Joannes Gonzalez falls to the turf after getting upended by a Nipomo defender during the game Saturday at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 06.JPG
Nipomo's Isaiah Perales runs with the ball in a 21-14 come-from-behind win Saturday at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 07.JPG
Nipomo's Gabe Evans runs with the ball during Saturday's game against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 08.JPG
Nipomo coach Tony Dodge talks to his team after a memorable 21-14 come-from-behind win Saturday against Santa Maria High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 09.JPG
Nipomo's Justin McKee sealed the Titans' win with an interception he returned for a touchdown in a 21-14 come-from-behind win Saturday at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 10.JPG
Nipomo's Nate Reese celebrates after teammate Justin McKee sealed the Titans' win with an interception he returned for a touchdown in a 21-14 come-from-behind win Saturday at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 11.JPG
Nipomo's Declan Coles scrambles to recover a muffed punt Saturday in the game against Santa Maria at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 12.JPG
Nipomo's Nate Reese prepares to hand the ball off to Gabriel Sanchez Saturday against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 13.JPG
Nipomo's Declan Coles makes a catch Saturday against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 15.JPG
Nipomo's Declan Coles runs with the ball after making a catch Saturday against Santa Maria. Coles was instrumental in the Titans' 21-14 win, with a clutch catch on fourth down, an onside kick Nipomo recovered and the game-winning 25-yard field goal.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 16.JPG
Nipomo's Gabe Evans stretches for the goal line during the game Saturday against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 17.JPG
Nipomo cheerleaders cheer on the team Saturday against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 18.JPG
Nipomo cheerleaders cheer on the team Saturday against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 19.JPG
Santa Maria players scramble to recover an onside kick off the foot of Declan Coles during Saturday's game against Nipomo, which eventually recovered the ball and took the lead on a Coles' 25-yard field goal.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 21.JPG
Nipomo's Gabe Evans is wrapped up by Santa Maria's Joannes Gonzalez during a game Saturday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 22.JPG
Santa Maria's Murad Alamari looks to pass during Saturday's game against Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 23.JPG
Santa Maria's Nick Martinez celebrates after causing and recovering a fumble during Saturday's game against Nipomo. Martinez also caught two touchdown passes for the Saints.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 24.JPG
Santa Maria's Nick Martinez (8) recovers a fumble he forced during Saturday's game at Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 25.JPG
Santa Maria's Nick Martinez (8) forces a fumble during Saturday's game against Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 26.JPG
Nipomo's Keyshawn Pu'a is helped off the field after suffering leg cramps during Saturday's game against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 27.JPG
Nipomo's Nate Reese hands off the Gabe Evans during Saturday's game against Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 28.JPG
Santa Maria's David Placencia looks for a referee to give the ball to during Saturday's game at Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 29.JPG
Nipomo's Nick Milton looks toward the sideline during Saturday's game against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 30.JPG
Nipomo players Keyshawn Pu'a, Nick Milton and Alex Terrones celebrate the last-minute win over Santa Maria Saturday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 31.JPG
Nipomo players celebrate their 21-14 win over Santa Maria that ended on a 60-yard interception return by Justin McKee, sealing the win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 32.JPG
Santa Maria's Joannes Gonzalez carries the ball Saturday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 33.JPG
Santa Maria's Nick Martinez fends off a defender after making a catch Saturday. Martinez had two touchdown catches in the 21-14 loss.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Photos: Lompoc gets past Santa Ynez 24-7 at Huyck
031921 SY Lompoc football 02.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball under pressure from Lompoc at Huyck Stadium during a game on March 19. In last Friday's 46-28 win over Santa Barbara, Ast totaled 283 yards and four touchdowns.
Len Wood, Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 01.JPG
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley runs against Santa Ynez’s Mikey Gills left, and Vincent Moran at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood, Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 03.JPG
Lompoc’s Deville "Joker" Dickerson pulls in a long pass to score against Santa Ynez’s Vincent Moran (21) at Huyck Stadium on March 19. Dickerson blocked a PAT, returned a punt for a touchdown and didn't allow a catch in coverage in the Braves' 62-6 win at Dos Pueblos on March 26.
Len Wood, Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 04.JPG
Lompoc’s Cavin Ross runs the option against Santa Ynez’s Nick Crandall at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 05.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast (24) breaks up a pass to Lompoc’s Cailin Daniels at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 06.JPG
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley stiff arms Santa Ynez’s Deklan Pollenz at Huyck Stadium on March 19.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 11.JPG
Lompoc fans Anna Ordonez and her daughter Monze Maya, 9, wait in their “pod” for the game to begin against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 12.JPG
Lompoc’s Gavin Townes takes the field against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night. Santa Barbara County football players and coaches are being required to test throughout the season even though the county's adjusted case rate dropped below 7 on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 13.JPG
Lompoc cheerleader air hug during senior night against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 14.JPG
Santa Ynez and Lompoc senior cheerleaders celebrate before the game at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 15.JPG
Santa Ynez vs Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 16.JPG
Lompoc’s Cailin Daniels celebrates his touchdown catch with Bradley Waite (11) against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 17.JPG
Lompoc’s Carlos Garcia stops Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 18.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on March 19. In the win over Santa Barbara on March 26, Ast had 283 yards of offense and four touchdowns.
Len Wood, Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 19.JPG
Lompoc sidelines at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 20.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Bennett Redell passes against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on March 19. Redell had three touchdown passes in the win over Santa Barbara on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 21.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Mikey Gills carries the ball against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 22.JPG
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley Santa Ynez’s Deklan Pollenz at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 23.JPG
Santa Ynez sidelines at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 24.JPG
Lompoc’s Gavin Ross, right, hands off the ball to Sheldon Canley at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 25.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball against Lompoc’s Robert Daniels at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 26.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Bennett Redell runs against Lompoc’s Gabriel Navarrete, left, and Elijah Perkins, right, at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 27.JPG
Lompoc’s Cavin Ross passes against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on March 19. Ross threw three more touchdowns on Friday in a 62-6 win over Dos Pueblos.
Len Wood, Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 28.JPG
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley runs against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 29.JPG
Lompoc’s new logo at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor