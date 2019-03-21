Three wrestlers from the All-American Elite Club and a member of the Little Pirate Wrestling Club won state titles at the SCWAY State Championships last weekend at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
Santa Ynez wrestler Thomas Albert Johnson, of the Santa Ynez-based Little Pirates, won his state title in the 86-pound weight class at the State of California Wrestling Alliance for the Youth (SCWAY) State Championships.
"Tommy set this goal many years ago and spends numerous hours a week training to achieve it," said Johnson's mom, Magdalena Perez Johnson. "This year, he reached that goal.
"The numerous individuals involved in Tommy's growth as a wrestler is unbelievable. So much support from coaches and friends and we thank them all."
Saul Paz Jr., of All-American Elite, won the 77-pound title in the 10-and-under division.
Paz also won his eight class at the CAUSA Wrestling State Folkstyle Tournament earlier this month.
Paz has been wrestling for four years.
Marques Zamudio, also of All-American Elite, won the 58-pound weight class in the 8U division.
Zamudio is now a three-time California state champ. Zamudio has also been wrestling for four years and has been in the state finals every season he's competed.
Zamudio is a state All-Star and a National All-American after placing at Nationals in Las Vegas.
The third state champ from All-American Elite is Axel Hernandez, who won the 65-pound title in the 10U division. Hernandez claimed his very first state title and has been wrestling for three years.
Hernandez placed in the top five in the state every season he's competed and is a National All-American by placing at the Reno Worlds Tournament in Nevada.
All-American Elite had 13 other wrestlers place in the tournament: Tyce Day (3rd place), Adrian Espinoza (3rd), Jeremy Oani (3rd), Roman Quiroga (4th), Cayden Campbell (4th), Joseph Toscano (5th), Kaden Chapman (5th), Kovey Allen (6th), Caleb Farrar (7th), Dominic Marquez (7th), Dominic Avila (7th), Tanner Finley (7th) and Dominic Day (7th).
Out of 111 clubs, All-American Elite finished fifth overall in the team standings. All-American had six kids place in the State tournament for the first time.
All-American Elite finished right above AKA Daniel Cormier Wrestling, backed by the UFC double champ, and Poway Elite, a feeder program for the dominant high school program.