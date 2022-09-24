Billy Blade has been a professional wrestling fixture on the Central Coast for two decades, as a competitor and as a tour promoter and owner.

He wrestled competitively for the last time Sept. 16, at a wrestling show that his Pro Wrestling Unplugged Company, in conjunction with the Micro Mania Tour, hosted hosted at the Veterans Memorial Building, across from El Camino Junior High School.

Blade has overseen wrestling shows on the Central Coast for some 20 years.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

