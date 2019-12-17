Boys basketball
Nipomo 77, Pioneer Valley 58
Jomar Soriano put in 12 points, and Joe Arriola and Nate Trevino had 10 apiece for the Panthers, who lost at Nipomo (8-5).
Daren Sosa led the Titans with 20 points, hitting six 3-pointers, Joey Garcia had 18 points for four 3-pointers and Gianni Hart scored 12 points with four 3-pointers.
Girls soccer
St. Joseph 2, Santa Maria 1
After a scoreless first half, Alissa Eaker and then Zorah Coulibali tallied for the Knights (4-3-1) in the second to give St. Joseph a non-league win over its crosstown rival at the Saints' Ralph Baldividez Stadium.
Brianna Flores assisted on both St. Joseph goals. Brenna Sonsini gave the Knights a solid game in goal.
Nipomo 2, Templeton 0
The Titans (4-3-2, 3-0) stayed perfect in Ocean League play with a win on the road.
After a scoreless first half, Annette Vargas, in the 60th minute, and Helayna Arreola, in the 65th, scored for Nipomo in the second.
Titans goalkeeper Alexis Acosta made seven saves and racked up her second shutout of the season.
Saturday roundup
Girls wrestling
Showdown at the Shore
Fourteen Santa Maria wrestlers placed, and three won weight class championships as the Saints won the team title at Oxnard Hueneme High School.
Adriana Sanchez (101 pounds), Destiny Garcia (121) and Maria Mendez (131) were the Santa Maria individual champions.
Santa Maria runners-up included Isela Velasquez (111 pounds), Samantha Alonso (116) and Araceli Ramirez (126). Third-place finishers included Nancy Cholula (106 pounds), Jennifer Hernandez (131), Abigail Moore (160), Mariana Tello (189) and Laura Negrete (235).
Saints Emely Gutierrez (101 pounds), Jessica Guidino (126) and Karla Hernandez (160) all finished fourth.
Boys basketball
Division 2 Challenge
Nipomo capped a 2-1 tournament showing by rallying for a 74-58 win over Lemoore.
The Titans trailed the Tigers 33-31 at halftime then pulled away in the second half.
Joey Garcia popped in 22 points for Nipomo. Gianni Hart and Rudy Garibay scored 14 and 12 respectively.