After a successful run at a regional tournament last month, one of the area's top soccer clubs is heading to North Carolina next week for a national tournament.
And the young ladies need some help.
Albion Soccer Club's U19 team won the Far West President's Cup last month in Phoenix. That earned the club a spot to the United States Youth Soccer National President's Cup.
The team is off to Greensboro, North Carolina. The club has started a fundraiser on the website GoFundMe, asking for donations to help with the costs of sending a team of soccer standouts to the East Coast.
As of Friday evening, the team has received over $1,500 in donations, though they've set a goal of $15,000.
The tournament runs July 5-10.
The team is coached by Santa Maria High head girls coach Uli Alvarez. They AYSO United Arizona 1-0 in the championship game in Phoenix in June
The team has players from all over the Central Coast, including Annette Vargas and Alexis Acosta from Nipomo, Natalie Lima from St. Joseph, Emily Orozco of Righetti, Emily Graciliano (Nipomo/Hancock), and, from Santa Maria High, Alyssa Valenzuela, Lizbeth Velazquez, Yvette Abundiz, Citlali Reyes, Anahy Guerrero and Jacqueline Guerrero.
Junior Golf Camps at Rancho Maria
"Big" John McComish is hosting junior golf camps this summer for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.
Camps are set for July 11-14, July 18-21 and Aug. 1-4.
The cost is $60 per camper and the sessions run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Rancho Maria is located at 1950 Casmalia Road in Santa Maria. Contact McComish at (503) 409-9829 or email at golfpro313@gmail.com.
Righetti golf coach Brian Tomooka will also help out at some of the camps. The clinics will work on swinging, chipping, putting, rules and etiquette.
Those interested in playing in the tournament or attending the dinner can call former Hancock pitcher Michael Bettencourt at (805) 260-3349.
The tournament and reunion is open to any area baseball players with ties to the area, even those who didn't play for Hancock.
Santa Maria High golf tourney
Santa Maria High School's football program is set to hold a golf tournament fundraiser on Monday, July 11 at the Santa Maria Country Club.
Those who wish to participate can sign up online at the Saints' booster fundraiser site, saintsfootballboosters.com/Golf or by emailing saintsfootballboosters@gmail.com.
Checks can be made payable to Saints Football Boosters and can be sent to 901 S. Broadway, Santa Maria, CA, 93458, c/o Saints Football Boosters.
Registration is set to start on July 11 at 10 a.m. and the shotgun start begins at 11 a.m. The cost is $600 for a foursome that includes lunch, dinner party, awards and a silent and live auction. The boosters are also looking for sponsors. Hole and program sponsors are $250 and hole, program and stadium sponsors are $500.
The Saints Boosters Club is a 501c3 non-profit with a tax ID No. of 46-0957084.
Groups selling fireworks
Area youth sports organizations are hosting firework stands around the Central Coast.
The Fourth of July fireworks sales are typically the biggest fundraisers of the year for most youth sports groups.
Orcutt Academy’s robotics team, Spartatroniks, has a booth located inside the Home Depot parking lot, 2120 S. Bradley Rd., in Santa Maria. The booth will be running from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. until July 4, the booth will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
This fundraiser allows the team to give its students a STEM and business experience through being on the student-lead robotics team.
This is Spartatronik’s third annual Fireworks Booth fundraiser. Spartatronik’s last firework’s booth fundraiser was very successful, allowing the team to raise about $30,000 in order to support the non-profit team.
Righetti High's football program will have a fireworks booth at 2263 S. Broadway, across from the Jack In the Box in Santa Maria. The booth will be open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on July 2-3. On July 4, the booth will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Santa Maria Fastpitch Girls Softball League is hosting a fireworks sale in front of the Smart N Final in Santa Maria, at 1721 S, Broadway. The group will sell safe-and-sane fireworks from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 2-4.
The Coastal Valley Soccer Club will have a stand at the CVS located on South Broadway. The stand will be open until 8 p.m.