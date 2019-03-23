Ventura College's squad broke up a nice run for Hancock's pitchers Saturday.
The Pirates also snapped the Bulldogs' four-game winning streak.
Ventura beat Hancock (14-11, 6-3) 8-5 in a Western State Conference North Division game at Hancock. The Pirates got to Hancock pitching for 12 hits.
Hancock's pitching staff had given up a total of 14 runs during the four-game winning streak. Isaac Baez (2-4), Hancock's second of six pitchers, took the loss.
He gave up four runs on three hits in his 2 2/3 innings of work after relieving starter Daxton Miller to start the fourth.
A.J. Medrano drove in three runs for Ventura. Pirates' starter Zane Chittenden and Junior Sandoval had two RBIs each.
Reed Odland and Zach Rudd had a pair of RBIs each for Hancock.
Track & Field
Cal Poly Invitational
Hancock College's Kevin Lopez put the shot 34 feet and threw the javelin 117-0 at this meet at Cal Poly.
The Bulldogs' Jose Cardenas finished in 4 minutes, 25 seconds in the 1,500. Hancock's Letarian Brandon finished in 52.05 seconds in the 400 and in 23.27 in the 200.
"He finished second in his heat in the 200, and defeated runners from Division 1 schools such as Fresno State," said Hancock coach Louie Quintana.
"The meet was great, and we're looking forward to our next meet, our conference meet at Cuesta College."
Final placings for Hancock runners were unavailable.
Softball
Kingsburg 6, Nipomo 2 (8 innings)
The Nipomo Titans gave Central Section the powerhouse Kingsburg Vikings all they could handle in a non-league softball game Saturday at Nipomo High School, forcing extra innings with a dramatic Key-Annah Pu’a seventh inning home run before the Vikings were able to pull away for a 6-2 victory in eight innings.
The Titans took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Mimi Wolf’s RBI single. Wolf was 3-for-3 on the day.
The Vikings scored twice in the sixth inning.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Titans’ Pu’a blasted the game-tying home run, sending the game to extra innings. The blast was Pu’a’s first career home run.
But the Vikings exploded for four runs in the top of the eighth to secure the win.
Pu’a pitched all eight innings for Nipomo, recording eight strikeouts.
“This was our final tune-up before we begin Ocean League play,” said Nipomo coach Matt Paradis.
Nipomo hosts Morro Bay Tuesday afternoon in its league opener.
Templeton 2, Santa Ynez 0
Santa Ynez softball’s starting pitcher Armani Garcia gave up just three hits but those were all Templeton needed for a non-league victory Saturday at Santa Ynez High School.
In the top of the third inning, Templeton’s Ashley Daugherty doubled. Isabella Backer followed with a two-run home run for the only runs in the game.
Backer also singled, Templeton’s only other hit off Garcia.
Daugherty pitched a complete game for Templeton, striking out 17 of 21 Santa Ynez batters.
Santa Ynez is back in action Tuesday when it hosts Carpinteria in a non-league game.
Templeton is off until next Friday when it hosts Paso Robles.
