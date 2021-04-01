The St. Joseph girls soccer team got some revenge Thursday. After Cabrillo beat the Knights 4-0 last season, the Knights got a 1-0 win at Cabrillo as Kaihla Lopez scored in the 20th minute with an assist from Zorah Coulibaly. St. Joseph keeper Genesis Rodriguez kept a clean sheet and saved a penalty kick in the process. She finished with five saves on the day. "(Cabrillo coach) Derrick Wong and I have known each other for a long time. He got me last year, we returned the favor today" St. Joseph coach Al Garcia joked. Garcia was happy with the way his defense stood up to Cabrillo late. "They put a lot of pressure on us toward the end of the game and we played a really good defensive game," he said. "Genesis was huge. She guessed right and went left. The team just played really well together, there was a lot of communication. I predicted we'd be pretty strong and we're playing well." The Knights travel to Bakersfield to play at Garces on Tuesday. The team is 2-1 on the year. Football VCA 55, Newport Beach Sage Hill 14 Jacob Sanders scored five touchdowns, and the Lions opened their season by winning a non-league game handily at Valley Christian Academy. Sanders ran the ball 10 times, for 117 yards and three TDs. Sanders also scored on a 70-yard kickoff return and a 47-yard punt return. On defense, Sanders intercepted a pass. Timmy Trenkle and Sean Swain led the Lions defense with 10 tackles each. Baseball

Nipomo 3, Templeton 1

The Titans got a non-league win on Wednesday as Justin McKee threw a complete game while striking out six. He allowed just four runs.

Lucas Ortega went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Jesse Ahedo went 2-for-3 and Lucas Ward had an RBI.

St. Joseph 2, Morro Bay 0

The Knights beat the Pirates Wednesday as Max Stineman threw a complete game shutout.

Catcher Noah Skarda went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run. Sophomore Steven Pallan also drove in a run and freshman Jayden Cervantes scored a run.

Skarda also threw out a runner at second.

Stineman struck out three and allowed just four hits.

The Knights host the Titans on Saturday at 11 a.m.

San Marcos 8, Righetti 2

The Warriors fell to San Marcos on Wednesday.

Brodie Miller, Isaac Flores and Matthew Rivas mustered the only hits for Righetti.

Omar Reynoso threw 4 1/3 innings in relief.

Brendon Sekeda went 3-for-5 with an RBI for San Marcos.

Paso Robles 7, Santa Maria 5

The Saints dropped their second straight game Wednesday as the Bearcats pounded out 12 hits.

Drew Wade went 4-for-5 for Paso.

Arroyo Grande 15, Orcutt Academy 5

The Eagles went to 6-0 as the Spartans dropped their season opener on Wednesday.

Sam Caulder went 3-for-3 with six RBIs and two runs scored for the Eagles. Ethan Royal scored three times.

Pioneer Valley 12, Atascadero 2

The Panthers got their first win of the season Tuesday.

They're 1-3 on the year. They play at Arroyo Grande on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Softball

St. Joseph 9, Paso Robles 8

The Knights scored in the top of the seventh to win at Paso Robles on Wednesday.

Dezirae Rodriguez had three hits, three runs and an RBI from the leadoff spot.

Shianne Gooley had two RBIs. CharliRay Escobedo had two hits and a run and Trinity Fuller had two hits and two runs.

Briana Munoz threw six innings and struck out four while giving up 12 hits. Escobedo closed out the game with a clean seventh inning.

San Marcos 6, Righetti 1

The Warriors lost to San Marcos Thursday.

The Royals had eight hits and two runs as the Warriors were two hits and committed four errors.

Jordyne Sarellano threw five innings for Righetti.

Santa Ynez 7, Cabrillo 4

Molli Kadlec jump started a 10-hit Santa Ynez attack with a first-inning double, Cierra Cloud hit a two-run homer in the fifth and the Pirates beat the Conquistadores in a Channel League game.

Lauren Swing pitched a complete game for Santa Ynez. Swing, Cloud and shortstop Riley Vannasap all had two hits for the Pirates.

Vannasap and second baseman Aleena Madrid helped turn one double play in the sixth inning and another in the seventh.

Girls tennis

St. Joseph 9, Righetti 0

The Knights blanked the Warriors for the second straight time.

Michahjuliana Lundberg, at No. 1 singles, Olivia Breault, at No. 4, and Marlee Hernandez, at No. 5, all won their singles matches without dropping a game.

Lundberg teamed with Bailey Breault for a win at No. doubles, and Hernandez paired with Shianne Gooley for a victory at No. 2.

Girls Basketball

St. Joseph 70, Westlake 69, OT

The Knights started their spring season with a wild win at home against Westlake on Wednesday.

Gifti Tefera hit a layup to send the game into overtime with 1.5 seconds left and the Knights came up with a stop in the final seconds of overtime to start their season with a win.

Boys basketball

St. Joseph 80, Westlake 48

The Knights are 2-0. They won at Westlake on Tuesday as Jincho Rivera, the reigning All-Area MVP, scored 22 points.

Angel Ortiz chipped in 19 and Sam Bazunga added 18. Those three are all seniors.

Bazunga had 14 rebounds and Rivera also had a double-double with 12 boards.

Boys tennis

Santa Barbara 13, Santa Ynez 5

Noah Thompson won two matches at No. singles for the Pirates, who lost a Channel League match to the Dons.

Micah Thomas won a set at No. 3 singles for the Pirates.

Josh Kazali and Charlie Hoose won a set at No. 1 doubles for Santa Ynez. Ethan Guillemin and Jace Hurnblad won a set at No. 2.

Girls tennis

Santa Barbara 17, Santa Ynez 1

Sophia Curti and Alana Hinkens gave the Pirates their only point with a win at No. 1 doubles.

Football

Cabrillo goes into quarantine

The Cabrillo football team has gone into a 10-day quarantine and will not play Santa Barbara Friday.

Santa Barbara instead scheduled to play Hueneme of Oxnard Thursday night.

The quarantine, instituted after a positive COVID-19 case within the Cabrillo program, jeopardizes the April 9 game against Lompoc.

Women's basketball

Hancock cancels three games

The Hancock College women's basketball program has canceled its next three contests, beginning with Thursday's road test at Antelope Valley.

The decision comes after contact tracing and cautionary quarantine procedures were enacted, the school said in a press release Wednesday.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our student-athletes," athletic director Kim Ensing said, according to the school. "Allan Hancock continues to adhere to the guidelines provided by our institution, county health officials, and the CDC. We are committed to returning to play in the safest manner possible with the appropriate time for practice and physical reconditioning in mind."

Games affected include home contests with Antelope Valley (4/2) and Santa Barbara (4/8) as well as the road game at Antelope Valley (4/1). The team's series with Mission on April 15 and 16 is still set to be played as scheduled.

Girls golf

Orcutt Academy 271, Santa Maria 287

Kariss Whitford earned medalist honors for the Spartans with a 49.

Phoebe Becerra shot a 53 for the Saints. The Spartans went 7-5 on the season in duals.

"Overall a very good season with tremendous improvement from all my girls and very pleased with the sophomore Kariss Whitford," said coach Jim McManus. "Probably my most improved player was Danica Black, who shot a 38 at the Santa Maria Country Club on Monday."

St. Joseph 230, Orcutt Academy 254 (Wednesday)

Macie Taylor and Bella Aldridge each shot a 45 to earn medalist honors for the Knights. Annie Heybl had a 47, Kaitlyn Nunez and Lita Mahoney each shot 47 and Sophia Cordova didn't score for the Knights, but shot a solid 48.

Danica Black, with a 47, was the top scorer for Orcutt Academy.