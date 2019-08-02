The Santa Maria Outlaws 9U team went undefeated to win the Swing 'n Surf Tournament in Pismo Beach last month.
The team scored wins over Fresno's Cal Ripken All-Stars 4-1 in the first day of the tournament, which is part of the Extreme Diamond Sports organization. Also on July 20, the Outlaws beat Gilroy's Boys of Summer 14-7 on the tournament's first day to lock up the top seed for the final round of the tournament.
On the final day of the tourney, the Outlaws defeated Cal Ripken again, winning 9-8 in extra innings. The boys then defeated Bullard 9U 10-2, scoring a run-rule victory in the fifth inning to clinch the tournament championship.
A total of seven pitchers combined to throw for the Outlaws. The team was led by Lucas Woodruff, who was named the tournament MVP. Woodruff pitched a total of six innings over the two-day tournament. Graysen Cole threw five innings and Dominic Mireles added five innings on the mound.
The team is coached by Dean Viker, Patrick Silva, Aaron Anaya, Adam Cole and Bryton Silva. The players, along with Woodruff, Cole and Mireles, are Grant Anaya, Charlie Campa, Deacon Totorica, Heath Baker, Eli Hendricks, Carson Viker, Kayden Silva and Sam Grupe.
Orcutt Academy basketball camp
The Orcutt Academy basketball team will hold a basketball camp Aug. 6-8, from 9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lakeview Junior High School each day.
The total cost for all three days is $55. Daily drop-ins, with a fee of $20, will be accepted.
The training is for all positions, grades and skill levels. Instructors will include former and current college and high school coaches, with current varsity players assisting.
Instruction is slated to include team work, shooting, ball handling, passing, rebounding, offense and defense.
To register, call or text 1-805-286-2864 or email Tom Robb at tomrobb62@yahoo.com.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking for people to fill the following coaching positions;
A head coach for the boys junior varsity water polo team, a head coach for the girls varsity water polo team, an assistant coach for the junior varsity baseball team and an assistant coach for the varsity baseball team.
Send an email to acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.
Hancock men's basketball summer youth clinic
Registration is underway for a summer youth clinic the Hancock College men's basketball team will coach Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
Hancock coach Tyson Aye, Aye's assistants and Hancock players will be the camp's instructors. The camp will stress all basic basketball skills.
To register, sign up at the gym prior to the clinic or visit athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/basketball camps. The cost is $85 per session. Checks can be made payable to AHC Men's Basketball.
For more information about the clinic, contact Hancock lead assistant coach Amaurys Fermin at 1-646-592-7205 or email amaurys.fermin@hancockcollege.edu.