Nipomo defeated Cabrillo 28-6 in a non-league, cross-sectional football game Friday night.
The game was played at San Luis Obispo due to Nipomo High's football stadium undergoing delayed construction.
The Titans played without senior quarterback Brayden Groshart, who was injured last week against Santa Ynez. Groshart is out for the season with torn knee ligaments.
The Titans used Nate Reese, a sophomore playmaker, and Nick Milton, another sophomore, at quarterback.
Nipomo is 2-0 on the season after last week's 23-21 road win at Santa Ynez. The Conquistadores are 0-2 after starting the season last week with a loss at home to Bishop Diego.
Boys water polo
Santa Maria Tournament
Cabrillo 13, St. Joseph 0
The Conquistadores scored 10 first-quarter goals then eased to a win over the Knights in the first game of this two-day tournament at Santa Maria High School's Karl Bell Aquatic Center.
Late in the first quarter, the Cabrillo offense began consistently running down the shot clock. Sage Brady, Luke Benchek and Carson Martin finished with three goals each for the Conqs.
Santa Maria 12, Lompoc 6
The Santa Maria offense struggled early but then began clicking more often on the counter game off good long passes by goalkeeper Louie Guerrero.
Nate Andrade finished with four goals for the victorious host team. Bryan Nunez and Drew Kringel scored three goals apiece. Kringel scored the first three goals of the Saints' four-goal third quarter.
The Braves out-scored the Saints 4-1 the fourth quarter. Mark Ainsworth and Julian Torrez finished with two goals each for Lompoc.
Women's cross country
Ventura Invitational
VENTURA - Hancock College finished third out of four squads in warm conditions at this meet.
Sierra Skinner led the Bulldogs with a 15th-place finish in 25 minutes, 26 seconds over the 5K course. Teammates following were Michele Marceleno (19th place, 26:25), Yasmin Mendez (29th, 29:25), Rachel Mallory (31st, 30:49) and Mireya Lopez (32nd, 31:00).
Thursday girls volleyball
St. Joseph 3, Bakersfield Highland 1
