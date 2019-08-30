{{featured_button_text}}

Nipomo defeated Cabrillo 28-6 in a non-league, cross-sectional football game Friday night.

The game was played at San Luis Obispo due to Nipomo High's football stadium undergoing delayed construction.

The Titans played without senior quarterback Brayden Groshart, who was injured last week against Santa Ynez. Groshart is out for the season with torn knee ligaments.

The Titans used Nate Reese, a sophomore playmaker, and Nick Milton, another sophomore, at quarterback.

Nipomo is 2-0 on the season after last week's 23-21 road win at Santa Ynez. The Conquistadores are 0-2 after starting the season last week with a loss at home to Bishop Diego.

Boys water polo

Santa Maria Tournament

Cabrillo 13, St. Joseph 0

The Conquistadores scored 10 first-quarter goals then eased to a win over the Knights in the first game of this two-day tournament at Santa Maria High School's Karl Bell Aquatic Center.

Late in the first quarter, the Cabrillo offense began consistently running down the shot clock. Sage Brady, Luke Benchek and Carson Martin finished with three goals each for the Conqs. 

Santa Maria 12, Lompoc 6

The Santa Maria offense struggled early but then began clicking more often on the counter game off good long passes by goalkeeper Louie Guerrero.

Nate Andrade finished with four goals for the victorious host team. Bryan Nunez and Drew Kringel scored three goals apiece. Kringel scored the first three goals of the Saints' four-goal third quarter.

The Braves out-scored the Saints 4-1 the fourth quarter. Mark Ainsworth and Julian Torrez finished with two goals each for Lompoc. 

Women's cross country

Ventura Invitational

VENTURA - Hancock College finished third out of four squads in warm conditions at this meet.

Sierra Skinner led the Bulldogs with a 15th-place finish in 25 minutes, 26 seconds over the 5K course. Teammates following were Michele Marceleno (19th place, 26:25), Yasmin Mendez (29th, 29:25), Rachel Mallory (31st, 30:49) and Mireya Lopez (32nd, 31:00).

Thursday girls volleyball

St. Joseph 3, Bakersfield Highland 1

St. Joseph's Olivia Laggren and Ally Caresio both hit double figures for kills, and the Knights beat the Scots 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 25-17 in a non-league match at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym.

Laggren racked up 12 kills and six digs. Caresio smacked six kills.

Drew Johnson had nine kills and two blocks for the Knights. Sammy Lock chipped in with seven digs and two aces.

Carpinteria 3, Orcutt Academy 1

The Warriors rallied past the Spartans, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19.

Mariah Lopez amassed eight solo blocks, two block assists and five digs for the Spartans. Ruby Decker had six kills, three solo blocks, three block assists and four digs.   

Righetti 3, Nipomo 0

Finally making their season home debut, the Warriors ran their record to 4-0 with a non-league sweep of the Titans.

Set scores were 25-9, 25-20, 25-21.

Mackenzie Kestler racked up 14 kills and three aces for Righetti. Kyra Allen amassed 12 kills and three aces.

Shanyce Valadez had 32 assists, one kill and one ace. Paityn Persson had five kills.

Thursday girls tennis

Morro Bay 9, Santa Maria 0

The Pirates blanked the Saints in an Ocean League match at Morro Bay.

"We had some close points but couldn't convert," said Santa Maria coach Julianne Dolan.

Alondra Cabrerra, at No. 6 singles, played the most competitive match of the day for the Saints. Bridget Moloney finally edged Cabrerra 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Thursday girls golf

Atascadero 256, Nipomo 278

Medalist Katie Burson shot a 42 and led the Greyhounds (2-0) to a non-league win over the TItans over nine holes on the par 35 Chalk Mountain course in Atascadero.

Kaitlyn Nunez and Aaliyah Peinado both shot a 49 for Nipomo. Teammates following were Alexa Burdick (52), Leah Correale (63) and Paris Sterling (65).

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags