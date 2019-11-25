These Titans are out to prove they're no one-hit wonders.
After winning the Ocean League title last year, Nipomo's girls are off to a 5-0 start this year after Monday's 67-39 win over Atascadero.
Nipomo dominated the first six minutes of the game, racing out to a 16-0 lead. They led 25-10 after the first quarter. The Greyhounds then tightened things up as the Nipomo offense sputtered in the second quarter. The Titans took a 30-20 advantage in the break.
Nipomo then regained its dominant form, outscoring Atascadero 27-6 in the third quarter.
"They went into a zone and we froze just a little bit," Nipomo coach Dave Mendez said after the win. "I don't think we were expecting that. A lot of the teams we have been playing have been man (defenses). Trying to get into our zone offense has been the toughest part in the early season. Recognizing and adjusting who is open and who's not open."
The Titans mostly performed well in the open court, with their transition offense racing up and down the floor for easy buckets. The Titans also knocked down plenty of open jump shots. Nipomo sank six 3-pointers as a team, showing their outside game has improved this year.
"I really think with our guards penetrating the paint and them kicking out to our shooters, that's going to get us a lot of good open looks," Mendez said. "Our shooters can really knock those down and it starts with the guards penetrating the paint."
Kat Anderson scored 11 points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 18. Shantille Simonson added 12 points and Leah Miller had 10. Freshmen Makennah Simonson (8 points) and Chloe Wells (7 points) also provided some scoring punch for Nipomo. Wells knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter for the Titans. Makennah Simonson set the tone defensively for Nipomo, forcing turnovers with her active hands.
Gracie Gutierrez and Sienna Magallon had six points apiece for the Titans. Ashley Loppini led the Greyhounds with 14 points.
Shantille Simonson is the lone senior on the Nipomo roster. The Titans are also playing without starter Kacie Slover, who is on the Titans' CIF-winning girls cross country team, and freshman Kayden Sanders.
"I think that will help us a lot because they're great players and really strong leaders," Anderson said of the Titans getting to full strength. "When everyone is back it'll be a better experience for all of us."
The Titans are scheduled to next play at Morro Bay on Dec. 3. Though they won the Ocean League title last year, a championship they split with Pioneer Valley, the Titans aren't the defending league champs. That's because they won't be defending their Ocean League title from a year ago. The Titans are now in the Mountain League, playing with the bigger programs like Arroyo Grande, Righetti, Mission Prep and San Luis Obispo.
They start league play on Jan. 3 with a game at San Luis Obispo.
In addition to Monday's win over Atascadero, the Titans have beaten Cabrillo, Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Santa Maria.
Boys basketball
Santa Maria 82, Santa Barbara Providence 39
The Saints improved to 2-0 on the season with a convincing home win Monday afternoon.
Jon Garcilazo led Santa Maria with 33 points as Justin Gutierrez added 14 points. Daisean Leekins chipped in 10 points for Santa Maria as Carlos Hidalgo and Alex Milner added nine points apiece.
Santa Maria hit 20 3-pointers in the game. The Saints next play at on Dec. 3 with a home game against Foothill Tech.