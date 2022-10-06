100622 AHC Soccer Roundup 01

Hancock's Kaihla Lopez makes a move against a Hartnell defender during a game earlier this season. 

 Contributed, Hancock College Athletics

The unbeaten 2022 run for the Hancock College women's soccer team is over.

Santa Barbara City College made two first-half goals stand up for a 2-1 Western State Conference win over the Bulldogs at Santa Barbara Tuesday night. The Vaqueros moved to 6-1-4, 4-0. The Bulldogs are 8-1-3, 3-1.

Sofia Orozco and Dakota Thyssen tallied for the Vaqueros in the first half, and that was enough for the home team. Estrella Guzman, with an assist from state points leader Cynthia Ramirez, scored for the Bulldogs in the second half, but Santa Barbara staved off Hancock the rest of the way to earn the win.

