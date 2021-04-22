The Hancock offense broke out on Thursday as the Bulldogs rolled to a 16-6 win over Cuesta in a baseball game played at John Osborne Field.
Righetti High grad Jake Steels, a freshman, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Lompoc High grad Kalub Ramirez homered and finished the day with four RBIs.
Former Santa Maria High ace Trevor Garcia earned the win, going five innings while striking out five. The game was called after eight innings with Hancock up 10 runs.
Joey Freitas also drove in four runs for the Bulldogs.
Steels singled in a run to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first. A sac fly from Ramirez made it 3-1.
Cuesta's Jaden Cabbab hit a two-run homer to tie the game at 3-3. Lompoc grad Jeffrey Ray gave the 'Dogs a 4-3 lead on a fielder's choice, Freitas drove in Trevis Welker for another run and Steels brought home two more with a single to make it 7-3.
Ramirez homered in the fourth inning, a three-run shot that brought Steels and Jacob Ortega home. Welker also doubled in a run, Evan Kling tripled in Steels and Freitas hit a bases-clearing double to make it 16-6.
Trenton Pallas went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
The Bulldogs had 14 hits on the day and didn't commit an error.
Lucas Earle allowed just one hit in three innings of relief pitching.
Hancock is now 3-3 overall. The Bulldogs are set to play a doubleheader at Cuesta on Saturday starting at noon. Hancock returns home for an April 29 doubleheader against Oxnard.
Girls soccer
St. Joseph 2, Atascadero 1
Malia Wesner assisted on the Knights' first goal to Grace Murawski and Bella Cosma assisted on Monica Zepeda's goal to give the Knights another Mountain League win.
"It was one of those games where you just dominate — we had 22 shots on goal — and the game should not have been as close," St. Joseph coach Al Garcia said. "We just could not score a goal. It was close, but it shouldn’t have been. Those games make you tired as a coach."
The Knights are 3-1 in league matches and 5-2-1 overall. Garcia says the team has to improve with powerhouses San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande coming up.
"We’re in good shape, but we've got to figure out how to get the ball in that rectangle," Garcia said.
St. Joseph keeper Genesis Rodriguez had eight saves.
Girls basketball
Orcutt Academy 42, St. Joseph 30
Spartans had 26 steals as a team to hand the Knights their first loss of the season.
Devyn Kendrick had 13 points, 10 boards and five steals. Diaminsol Malicdem had 12 points and six steals.
Spartans won despite Giselle Calderon having an off night with a sore shoulder. She still had 11 rebounds and six assists with three points.
Santa Maria 55, Pioneer Valley 27
Santa Maria moved to 3-0 on the season with a win at Pioneer Valley.
Carlissa Solorio had a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds and Iceis McNutt added 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Lillianna Soto added eight points and Luz Olea and Yvette Lopez each had five points.
Girls basketball
Righetti 71, San Luis Obispo 30
Paityn Persson led balanced Righetti scoring with 12 points as the Warriors (1-0, 1-0) opened their season by rolling past the Tigers in a Mountain League game.
Bree Luna and Malia Cabigon put in 11 points each for Righetti. Nine Warriors scored. Sara McDonald led the Tigers with six points.
Nathalie Deras had nine points for Righetti as Madisyn Cutliff and Eva Delgado each had eight.
Boys basketball
St. Joseph 61, Bakersfield Garces 37
The Knights improved to 5-0 with a road victory over Garces Thursday.
Steven Vasquez had his best performance of the season, leading the Knights with 19 points as Dre Roman added 15 and Angel Ortiz chipped in 11.
St. Joseph is back home with a game against Morro Bay on Friday at 6 p.m.
Arroyo Grande 77, Nipomo 76
Eagles coach Ryan Glanville scored his 300th career win as the Eagles erased a 21-point halftime deficit.
The Eagles were down to the Titans 46-25 at the break, but rallied as Lucas Juarez heated up.
The Eagles hit a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left to tie the game at 76. The Eagles then forced a turnover in the bounds and were fouled. Arroyo Grande sank the free throw with no time on the clock to secure the win and a 3-0 start to the season.
Nipomo fell to 2-1.
Nipomo hosts Arroyo Grande on Friday.
Boys golf
Arroyo Grande 222, St. Joseph 235
Ben Feldman earned medalist honors for Arroyo Grande by shooting a 38 at Cypress Ridge.
Caleb Rodriguez led St. Joseph with a 41. The other St. Joseph scorers were Quinn Murray (45), Liam Donovan (48), Noah Gordillo (48) and Ty Gamble (53).
Aidan Schiro (43), Eric Lim (45), Matt Marks (48) and Micaiah Saltzman (48) helped the Eagles edge the Knights.
Baseball (Wednesday)
Pioneer Valley 18, Orcutt Academy 4
Cash Carter went 2-for-2 with a walk for the Spartans as Alex Sutton went 2-for-4 and took the loss on the mound.
Anthony Orozco went 1-for-2 and had an RBI.
Brendan Manriquez took the win for the Panthers.
VOTE: Eight up for Player of the Week
Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc JR, RB
Canley had been ripping through defenses just about all spring. Last week, though, he had to grind out the majority of the yards he gained on the ground against Santa Barbara, averaging about seven yards per carry. (He had been averaging over 11 yards per carry on the season).
On Friday, Canley also came up big in the clutch. He caught a screen pass from quarterback Cavin Ross to the field side, behind the line of scrimmage, trucked over two defenders five yards downfield, then raced past the rest of the defense for a 66-yard touchdown that sealed the game.
Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc JR, RB: 19 carries, 134 yards, TD; 2 catches, 73 yards, TD.
🔵⚪️💪🏽— Sheldon Canley Jr. (@Canley2220) April 17, 2021
Logan Ast, Santa Ynez SR, RB
Ast threw a touchdown pass and also caught three touchdowns in the 67-0 win over Cabrillo. He's had a crazy season and coach Josh McClurg tweeted Tuesday that it's helped him land a preferred walk-on spot at Cal Poly.
Somehow his senior highlight tape is 10 minutes, though he only played five games. And it's good film.
Ast, already a two-time winner of the award this season, had 726 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 18 passes for 338 yards and four more touchdowns in five games this spring.
Logan Ast, Santa Ynez SR, RB: 1-for-1 passing, 42 yards, TD; 10 carries, 71 yards; 4 catches, 110 yards, 3 TDs.
Tommy Nuñez, Pioneer Valley SR, RB
It's great to see Nuñez and Pioneer Valley have some success this spring after a tough 2019. I had Friday's game all wrong as I predicted Santa Maria to win handily.
Pioneer Valley, though, came to play and blew out the Saints with Nuñez helping to lead the way, scoring a touchdown and rushing for 60 yards. The Panthers will close out their season against Atascadero on Friday.
Tommy Nuñez, Pioneer Valley SR, RB: 60 yards rushing, 31-yard TD; INT, 4 tackles.
Tyler Williams, St. Joseph SR, DB/WR
Williams has had a great spring season but really put the finishing touches on a solid career with his performance Friday. He made the most athletic catch I've seen this spring, played shutdown corner and then recovered and returned a fumble 85 yards for the game-clinching score.
Williams should be a steal for UTEP and he showed why Friday.
Tyler Williams, St. Joseph SR, DB/WR: 2 catches, 67 yards; fumble recovery returned 85 yards for TD, four tackles.
Senior Season (including club)— Tyler Williams (@tylerayden4) April 20, 2021
6 Rec 168 yds 1 TD
5ints
1 fumble recovery touchdown (85 yds)
1 sack
1 blocked punt @EAthletix @TheMarcusAlford @LJ_Reyna @BrandonHuffman @PREMIUM805DxR @UTEPFB pic.twitter.com/BHUrEupokI
Kidasi Nepa, Righetti SR, RB/DB
It's been a lot of fun watching this guy play the last three years. He's such a physical runner and can always be counted on to carry the workload at running back. He's constantly chirping, sometimes more at his own teammates than the opponents.
Nepa's the heart and soul of the team when he steps on the field and he's a talented player. But another great thing about him is his drive. He rarely leaves the field. When a teammate had to leave the field Friday against St. Joe's, he shifted over and filled that vacancy on defense. When the player came back, he went and fills in for another at safety. He'll play some rover/linebacker, too, then carry the ball 20 times and also handle kick returns.
It wasn't enough to beat St. Joseph on Friday, but Nepa definitely deserves a spot on this list, just about every week.
Kidasi Nepa, Righetti SR, RB/DB: 15 carries, 48 yards; five tackles, 1 PBU.
Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande JR, RB
The biggest revelation of the 2022 class this spring may be Puga. He's been nearly unstoppable. Puga has 757 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in five games. (How did Paso Robles hold him to 42?)
The junior has topped 100 yards in four of five games and has over 220 yards in two contests.
Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande JR, RB: 29 carries, 233 yards, 3 TDs.
Keyshawn Pu'a, Nipomo SR, RB/LB:
Pu'a's probably been Nipomo's best player this spring, but he had his best offensive game in the rout of Atascadero on Friday.
The senior scored four times and topped 100 yards rushing for the only time this season. He finishes his five-game senior season with seven touchdowns.
Keyshawn Pu'a, Nipomo SR, RB/LB: 14 carries, 119 yards, 4 TDs.
Jack Susank, Mission Prep JR, RB/SS
Susank's been really good this spring and, though he's only a junior, appears to be a seasoned veteran and leader for this program.
The Royals needed him to close out the spring with a win and a winning record and Susank delivered with another big game against Morro Bay.
Jack Susank, Mission Prep JR, RB/LB: 24 carries, 115 yards, TD; 4 tackles, 2-for-2 on PATs.
