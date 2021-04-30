The Hancock College men won a tri-meet on Friday at Bakersfield College.
The Bulldogs beat Bakersfield and Santa Monica. Hancock finished with 123 points, ahead of Bakersfield's total of 120 and Santa Monica's 21.
The Hancock men's 4x100 relay team of Letarian Brandon, Ramses Valencia, Jay Garcia and Cameron Carpenter won their race.
The Bulldogs then swept the 100-meter dash with Valencia winning with a time of 11.16 seconds. Brandon won the 200-meter dash in 22.46 with Valencia taking third and Garcia finishing fourth.
Brandon, Valencia, Garcia and Joseph Archuleta then teamed up to win the 4x400 relay and Carpenter won the high jump with a season best mark. Brandon finished third in the long jump.
The Bulldogs then finished in the top four spots in the shot put and javelin as Jan Gutierrez won both events.
On the women's side, Sierra Skinner finished second in both the 1,500 and 800. Yasmin Mendez was second in the 400-meter hurdles.
College baseball
Hancock sweeps Oxnard
The Bulldogs opened Western State Conference play with a sweep at home Thursday, winning the first game 13-1 and the second 10-5.
The sweep extends the active win streak to five for the Bulldogs (7-3, 2-0 WSC) while Oxnard drops to 4-6 overall (0-2 WSC).
Travis Welker and Jacob Ruley headlined the day at the plate for the Bulldogs. Welker went 5-for-9 while tallying two runs and six RBIs. Ruley collected five RBIs, three runs, and notched one triple en route to a 4-for-7 showing.
Trevor Garcia (3-0) collected the win in the first game after punching out seven batters and surrendering one earned run through six innings of work. Nick Ahedo also made an appearance on the rubber to close the contest in the final frame.
In the second game, Vance Serrano scattered three hits, punched out three batters and surrendered zero runs through 4 2/3 innings of work but did not factor into the final decision as Lucas Earle collected the win.
The Bulldogs are set to return to action on Saturday with a return trip to Oxnard. The doubleheader will open at 12 p.m.
UCSB takes opener over Cal Poly
UCSB overcame an early 1-0 deficit with four solo home runs Friday, earning a 4-1 victory over Cal Poly in the opener of a four-game Big West Conference series inside Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.
Bryce Willits, Jason Willow, Jordan Sprinkle and Cole Cummings all homered with the bases empty as the Gauchos, who now lead the Big West with 43 home runs this season, improved to 27-12 for the season and 18-7 in conference games.
First-place UC Irvine (17-4) wiped out an early 4-0 deficit and beat Long Beach State 12-5 on Friday, maintaining its one-game lead over UC Santa Barbara.
The Mustangs vs. Gauchos game featured 28 strikeouts combined by the two starting pitchers.
UC Santa Barbara's Michael McGreevy (6-1) struck out 15 Mustangs over eight innings to lift his Big West-leading total for the season to 85. He allowed one run and two hits with no walks.
Cal Poly redshirt freshman Drew Thorpe (4-4) pitched his seventh quality start of the year and established a new career high for strikeouts in a game with 13, surpassing the 12 he notched against Long Beach State three weeks ago as well as versus BYU a year ago.
Thorpe gave up two runs and four hits over 6 2/3 innings with one walk.
Boys basketball
St. Joseph 93, San Luis Obispo 49
The Knights' dominance over area competition continued as St. Joseph used most of its reserves to demolish SLO.
This comes on the heels of Thursday's 81-34 win over the Tigers. St. Joseph is now 11-0 on the season and the Knights head to national power Sierra Canyon Saturday to take on the Trailblazers at 3 p.m.
In Friday's win, Dre Roman had 31 points. Sam Bazunga added 14, Angel Ortiz had 12, Luis Marin chipped in 11 and Steven Vasquez dished out 11 assists.
Arroyo Grande 56, Righetti 39
The Eagles finished up the two-game sweep of the season series against the Warriors with a win at home Friday night.
Arroyo Grande defeated Righetti 67-64 at Righetti on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Arroyo Grande 56, Righetti 41
Righetti tied the game at 32 in the second half, but the Eagles had just too much scoring down the stretch and were able to pull away.
The loss is Righetti's first of the season as the Warriors fall to 4-1 and 3-1 in Mountain League play. Arroyo Grande is now 5-2 and 3-3 in league games.
St. Joseph 55, San Luis Obispo 33
The Knights led 27-17 at halftime and cruised to a win in the second half.
St. Joseph is now 9-2 and 2-2 in league, rebounding from a pair of losses to Orcutt last week.
Girls softball
San Marcos 6, Santa Ynez 0
A Michaela Baker single was the only Pirates hit as the Royals took a Channel League win.
Baker stole a base. Riley Vannasap pitched a complete game for the Pirates.