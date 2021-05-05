Mission Prep edged Orcutt Academy 231-242 in an Ocean League golf dual on Monday.
Orcutt Academy's Troy Fulton earned co-medalist honors with Mission Prep's Luke Montoya as they both shot 36. Orcutt Academy's Aidan Crowley shot a 40. It was the first match of the season for Orcutt Academy.
The Royals will host Orcutt on Thursday at Avila Beach.
Morro Bay 207, St. Joseph 225
Quinn Murray shot a 37 to earn medalist honors but the Pirates won the match as every player shot 43 or better for Morro Bay on Monday.
The other scorers for St. Joseph were Caleb Rodriguez (39), Noah Gordillo (44), Ty Gamble (47) and Liam Donovan (58) at Santa Maria Country Club.
Nipomo 213, Templeton 255
Medalist Jack Wellenkamp led the Titans (2-1, 2-1) to an Ocean League win over the Eagles with a one-under-par 35 on Monday.
Golfers played the front nine at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo.
Evan Burrola (37), Shane Tryon (41), Jeremiah Danley (49) and Robert Cuevas (51) followed Wellenkamp for the Titans. Max Donow led the Eagles with a 46.
The Santa Ynez golf teams swept Lompoc on Monday.
The Santa Ynez girls won 260-324 as Bridget Callaghan shot a 47 to earn medalist honors.
The Pirates beat Lompoc 434-554 in an 18-hole boys golf dual.
Callaway Winans and Rye Winans shared co-medalist honors with scores of 82. Nolan McClurg shot an 86 and Marcelo Andrade (89) and Owen Hirth (94) rounded out the scoring in the boys match.
The Santa Ynez girls scoring was rounded out by Jordan Hartley (50), Emily Ruiz (55), Emily Melby (53) and Sylvia Kostrewza (55).
"It's always good when you beat Righetti," St. Joseph coach Al Garcia said Tuesday.
The first goal for the Knights came from Zorah Coulibaly, off an assist from Bella Aldridge.
Alyssa Eaker scored on a pass from Trinity Fuller for the Knights' second goal.
"We had a tremendous amount of shots," Garcia added. "We've consistently been missing opportunities to makes games a lot more lopsided, but we did shut them out today, so that's good."
Genesis Rodriguez had nine saves in goal for the Knights.
"Genesis made some really, really nice saves that were important. Righetti made a series of counter attacks that they're really good at," Garcia said.
The Knights are 4-3 in Mountain League play at 6-4-1 overall. They play at Arroyo Grande on Thursay.
"That's a big one for us. We think we can play with them," Garcia said.
Nipomo 3, Pioneer Valley 0
Nipomo swept Pioneer Valley on senior night 25-13, 25-16 and 25-17.
St. Joseph 86, Bakersfield Garces 62
Steven Vasquez dropped 30 points on the Rams as the Knights improved to 13-1 on the season with a win Tuesday.
Jincho Rivera added 16 points, Angel Ortiz had 14 and Sam Bazunga chipped in 12.
Photos: Santa Ynez senior Logan Ast signs with Cal Poly
050421 Logan Ast 01.JPG
Santa Ynez senior football player Logan Ast drops the pen after signing with Cal Poly on Tuesday. Ast, who will attend Cal Poly as a preferred walk-on, will play running back with the Mustangs. Ast amassed 1,064 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns in five games this spring.
Joe Bailey, Staff
050421 Logan Ast 02.JPG
Santa Ynez senior football player Logan Ast poses for photos with his parents Gina and Don after signing with Cal Poly on Tuesday. Ast, who will attend Cal Poly as a preferred walk-on, will play running back with the Mustangs. Ast amassed 1,064 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns in five games this spring.
Joe Bailey, Staff
050421 Logan Ast 03.JPG
Santa Ynez senior football player Logan Ast poses for photos with teammates Bennett Redell, left, and Cam Prendergast after Ast signed with Cal Poly on Tuesday. Ast, who will attend Cal Poly as a preferred walk-on, will play running back with the Mustangs. Ast amassed 1,064 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns in five games this spring.
Joe Bailey, Staff
050421 Logan Ast 04.JPG
Santa Ynez senior football player Logan Ast listens as his mother Gina speaks after Ast signed with Cal Poly on Tuesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
050421 Logan Ast 05.JPG
Santa Ynez senior football player Logan Ast signed with Cal Poly on Tuesday. Ast, who will attend Cal Poly as a preferred walk-on, will play running back with the Mustangs. Ast amassed 1,064 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns in five games this spring.
Joe Bailey, Staff
050421 Logan Ast 06.JPG
Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho speaks before football player Logan Ast signed with Cal Poly on Tuesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
050421 Logan Ast 07.JPG
Santa Ynez senior football player Logan Ast signed with Cal Poly on Tuesday. Ast, who will attend Cal Poly as a preferred walk-on, will play running back with the Mustangs. Ast amassed 1,064 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns in five games this spring.
Joe Bailey, Staff
050421 Logan Ast 08.JPG
Santa Ynez senior football player Logan Ast signed with Cal Poly on Tuesday. Ast, who will attend Cal Poly as a preferred walk-on, will play running back with the Mustangs. Ast amassed 1,064 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns in five games this spring.
Joe Bailey, Staff
050421 Logan Ast 09.JPG
Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg speaks before senior football player Logan Ast signed with Cal Poly on Tuesday. Ast, who will attend Cal Poly as a preferred walk-on, will play running back with the Mustangs. Ast amassed 1,064 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns in five games this spring.
Joe Bailey, Staff
050421 Logan Ast 10.JPG
Santa Ynez senior football player Logan Ast signed with Cal Poly on Tuesday. Ast, who will attend Cal Poly as a preferred walk-on, will play running back with the Mustangs. Ast amassed 1,064 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns in five games this spring.
Joe Bailey, Staff
050421 Logan Ast 11.JPG
Santa Ynez senior football player Logan Ast, center, signed with Cal Poly on Tuesday. Ast, who will attend Cal Poly as a preferred walk-on, will play running back with the Mustangs. Ast amassed 1,064 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns in five games this spring. Pictured with Ast is quarterback Bennett Redell, left, and receiver Cam Prendergast.
Joe Bailey, Staff
050421 Logan Ast 12.JPG
Santa Ynez senior football player Logan Ast signed with Cal Poly on Tuesday. Ast, who will attend Cal Poly as a preferred walk-on, will play running back with the Mustangs. Ast amassed 1,064 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns in five games this spring.
Joe Bailey, Staff
050421 Logan Ast 13.JPG
Santa Ynez senior football player Logan Ast signed with Cal Poly on Tuesday. Ast, who will attend Cal Poly as a preferred walk-on, will play running back with the Mustangs. Ast amassed 1,064 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns in five games this spring.
Joe Bailey, Staff
050421 Logan Ast 14.JPG
Santa Ynez senior football player Logan Ast signed with Cal Poly on Tuesday. Ast, who will attend Cal Poly as a preferred walk-on, will play running back with the Mustangs. Ast amassed 1,064 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns in five games this spring.
Joe Bailey, Staff
050421 Logan Ast 15.JPG
Santa Ynez senior football player Logan Ast, center, signed with Cal Poly on Tuesday. Ast, who will attend Cal Poly as a preferred walk-on, will play running back with the Mustangs. Ast amassed 1,064 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns in five games this spring. Pictured with Ast is quarterback Bennett Redell, left, and receiver Cam Prendergast.
Joe Bailey, Staff
050421 Logan Ast 16.JPG
Santa Ynez senior football player Logan Ast signed with Cal Poly on Tuesday. Ast, who will attend Cal Poly as a preferred walk-on, will play running back with the Mustangs. Ast amassed 1,064 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns in five games this spring.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Photos: Pioneer Valley girls basketball
PVHS Girls 01.JPG
The Pioneer Valley girls basketball team has struggled in this spring season, a somewhat expected result after many of the top players graduated and the season has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Joe Bailey, Staff
PVHS Girls 02.JPG
Pioneer Valley senior Kiana San Juan has been a bright spot for the Panthers this spring as she's averaging 15 points a game for the Panthers.
Joe Bailey, Staff
PVHS Girls 03.JPG
Pioneer Valley girls basketball coach Michael Bloodworth is working with a young group that is focused on gaining experience in this unique spring season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
PVHS Girls 04.JPG
The Pioneer Valley freshman Marissa Morales has been solid this spring. She scored 15 points in a loss to Atascadero on Thursday and is averaging 9.6 points per game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
PVHS Girls 05.JPG
The Pioneer Valley girls basketball team has struggled in this spring season, a somewhat expected result after many of the top players graduated and the season has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Joe Bailey, Staff
PVHS Girls 06.JPG
Pioneer Valley senior Kiana San Juan is averaging over 15 points per game this season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
PVHS Girls 07.JPG
Pioneer Valley freshman Marissa Morales is averaging 9.6 points per game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
PVHS Girls 08.JPG
Pioneer Valley junior Natalie Villa has been logging plenty of minutes this spring.
Joe Bailey, Staff
PVHS Girls 09.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Natalie Villa during the game against Santa Maria on April 23.
Joe Bailey, Staff
PVHS Girls 10.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Kiana San Juan is having a strong senior season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Photos: Lompoc and Cabrillo clash on the court
043021 Cabrillo Lompoc girls 03.JPG
Cabrillo’s \GBC Lompoc’s \GBL
Len Wood Contributor
043021 Cabrillo Lompoc girls 01.JPG
Lompoc’s Natalie Soriano, left, and Makayla Figuereo dive for a loose ball will Cabrillo’s Maiya McIntyre.
Len Wood Contributor
043021 Cabrillo Lompoc girls 02.JPG
Cabrillo’s Gabby Cordova gets a rebound from Lompoc’s Makayla Figuereo.
Len Wood Contributor
043021 Cabrillo Lompoc girls 04.JPG
Cabrillo’s Maiya McIntyre, left, tries to stop Lompoc’s Natalie Soriano.
Len Wood Contributor
043021 Cabrillo Lompoc girls 05.JPG
Lompoc’s Laney Mendoza drives against Cabrillo’s Katie Gomez.
Len Wood Contributor
043021 Cabrillo Lompoc girls 06.JPG
Lompoc’s Natalie Soriano draws a crowd of Cabrillo defenders.
Len Wood Contributor
043021 Cabrillo Lompoc girls 07.JPG
Cabrillo’s Heather Zent tries to get open against Lompoc’s Laney Mendoza (5) and Haley Zavala (55).
Len Wood Contributor
043021 Cabrillo Lompoc girls 08.JPG
Cabrillo’s Kailey Smith brings the ball up against Lompoc.
Len Wood Contributor
043021 Cabrillo Lompoc girls 09.JPG
Lompoc’s Cierra Bailey drives against Cabrillo’s Heather Zent.
Len Wood Contributor
043021 Cabrillo Lompoc girls 10.JPG
Cabrillo coach Travis Jenkins.
Len Wood Contributor
043021 Cabrillo Lompoc girls 11.JPG
Lompoc coach Claudia Terrones.
Len Wood Contributor
043021 Cabrillo Lompoc girls 12.JPG
Lompoc cheerleaders and fans.
Len Wood Contributor
043021 Cabrillo Lompoc girls 13.JPG
Lompoc’s Makayla Figuereo cheers a play that ended the first half against Cabrillo.
Len Wood Contributor