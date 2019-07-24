The Central Coast Venom 11U baseball team won the Game Day Xtreme Swing N Surf Summer Classic in San Luis Obispo last weekend.
Central Coast Venom defeated Best Ever 13-2 Sunday for the championship.
The Venom beat the Clovis Grizzlies 7-0 Saturday in the locals' tournament opener. The San Luis Obispo Tigers beat CCV 8-3 later that day.
Central Coast Venom got to the semifinals by defeating Central Coast Venom Black. The score of that game was not available at press time. CCV beat the Grizzlies 4-0 to get to the championship game.
Central Coast Venom players include Anthony Amaro, Niko Garza, Manny Ramirez, Andrew Castellanos, Henry Delgado, Aaden Salazar, Michael Rosas, Eddie Ponce, Gabe Barraza, Jayson Rodriguez, Dominic Hernandez and Miles Martinez. Coaches are Jason Ramirez, Junior Hernandez, Marc Garza and Michael Rosas.
Wednesday men's golf results
The foursome of Dave Cyrill, Jerry Graham, Gary Soporito and Ron Swenson won the Wednesday Men's Golf tournament at Blacklake Golf Course with a combined score of 146
The team of Doug Bjanes, Loy Loudin, Ray Mesa and Jim Messersmith finished second at 157. The team of Charlie Arana, Harry Eby, Tom Pedersen and Rod Scholz wound up third at 158.
Mark Westfall sank the longest shot, on hole No. 6 on the Canyon course. Brad Miller was closest to the pin, at No. 5 on the Oaks course.
Free football youth camps next week
Santa Maria High School and Pioneer Valley is hosting a pair of two-day youth camps next week.
The camps are free and open to all kids not yet in high school.
Santa Maria High will host the camp on July 29-30 from 6 to 8 p.m. on both days. Pioneer Valley will host the camp on Aug. 1-2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on both days.
A parent or guardian must sign participants in at both clinics.
Participants can also register for the Santa Maria Youth Football League, which is now offering late registration. Only completed applications will be accepted.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School has an opening for a girls varsity water polo coach and a junior varsity boys water polo coach. For more information, and to receive an application, contact Ashley Coelho at acoelho@syvuhsd.org.
Cabrillo Hall of Fame dinner announced
Cabrillo High has unveiled Friday, Aug. 2 as the date of the 2019 Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony and has invited CHS family members past, present and future.
Between 5:50 to 6 p.m. will be the photo sessions for the 2019 class. Social hour is held from 6 p.m to 6:30, when dinner will be served.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. All proceeds will be benefit the CHS football program. For more information, contact Valerie Robison at 805-722-8437 or Theresa Irons at 805-742-2892.
Run for God 5K Challenge
The Run for God 5K Challenge, a free 12-week series of running and walking classes preparing attendees to compete in a 5K race, begins Saturday, Aug. 10 and runs through Nov. 23.
The group meets every Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Harbor Church, located at 751 E. Foster Road in Santa Maria.
The class is for ages 14 and up. Graduation day culminates on Nov. 23 with the Turkey Trot 5K race at Jim May Park in Santa Maria.
For more information, call David Dantzer at (805) 937-0213.
3-on-3 basketball tournament at First Baptist
First Baptist Church in Santa Maria is hosting a 3-on-3 girls and boys basketball tournament on July 26-27.
The tournament is for girls and boys ages 10-18.
It's a double-elimination tournament and there will also be a three-point shooting contest with an accompanying lunch on Saturday, July 27. There are cash prizes and a tournament T-shirt.
The cost is $15.
Visit fbcsantamaria.com/3v3 or call (805) 937-8405 for more information.