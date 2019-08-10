The Central Coast Venom (CCV) 10U baseball team won the Xtreme Diamond Sports Summer Slam Silver 10U bracket championship at the Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande last weekend.
Twice last Saturday, the CCV was leading its pool play games but lost because, due to drop deed rules, the score reverted to what it was during the last completed inning, after which the CCV trailed.
The CCV rebounded with three Sunday wins to take the title. The No. 4 seed defeated No. 5 805 Baseball White 7-6, the Tulare White Sox 13-7 and then Triple Play 10-9 in the championship game.
The CCV scored its winning run in the seventh inning, with the international tiebreaker rule in effect.
Pioneer Valley Golf Tournament
The Pioneer Valley Golf Tournament will take place Sept. 22 at the Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo.
Entry fee is $350 for a team of four players, or $100 per person (entered as an individual). The fee includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, range balls, a hot dog lunch and a Santa Maria Tri-Tip dinner.
Prize money will be award to top teams, whoever hits the longest drive and who gets the closest to the pin on a par three.
There will be raffle prizes, a 50/50 drawing and a silent auction. Proceeds will be designated to help support Pioneer Valley High School clubs and sports.
The cut off date for registration is Sept. 6.
For more information, and to register, contact tournament director Marcus Guzman at mguzman@smjuhsd.org, or by phone at (805) 264-4262. Checks should be made payable to PVHS Boosters.
Registration open YMCA soccer leagues
Registration for YMCA fall soccer leagues is open until Sept. 22.
Age groups are 3-5-year-olds and 6-9-year-olds. The season will run from Oct. 19 to Dec. 14. Games will take place in the YMCA's outdoor Arena soccer facility.
Registration fees are $70 for YMCA members and $90 for participants. Scholarships are available. For registration, visit smvymca.org or go to the YMCA front desk.
For more information, contact YMCA sports director Cathy Otero at cotero@smvymca.org or 1-805-937-8521.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking for people to fill the following coaching positions;
A head coach for the boys junior varsity water polo team, a head coach for the girls varsity water polo team, an assistant coach for the junior varsity baseball team and an assistant coach for the varsity baseball team.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.