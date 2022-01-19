A Santa Maria 12-year-old will compete in the state level competition of the Elks Hoop Shoot next month.
Alexi Juarez won her age group at the West Central Coast District Elks Hoop Shoot last weekend and will compete in the state competition next month in La Habra. Juarez will represent Santa Maria at the state contest after winning the 12- and 13-year-old division by making 10 of her free throws at district on Jan. 15. The district competition was held at the Minami Center in Santa Maria.
The West Central Coast District is made up of 12 Elks lodges from Paso Robles to Simi Valley.
If Juarez wins at La Habra in February, she will advance to the regional competition in Las Vegas. If she wins there, she advances to the national finals which will be held in Chicago.
Juarez, a Fesler Junior High seventh grader, plays basketball at the rec and club levels, along with her older sister Aaliyah, who's an eighth grader at Fesler Junior High. Both sisters are members of the Santa Maria Huskies, a club program run by Dennis Simon.
There were 54 competitors at the local Elks Hoop Shoot competition in December. The winners from the Dec. 19 event were Ava Lopez in the girls 8-9 division; Wesley Oberg in 8-9 boys division; Rheanne Sanvictores in the girls 10-11 division; Zavier Hernandez in the boys 10-11 division; Dominic Mora in the boys 12-13 division; Annalyssa Cota in the girls 12-13 division and Juarez, in the girls 12-13 division. All results from the district competition were not available at press time.