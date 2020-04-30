Little League World Series canceled, area seasons still a possibility

Little League International announced the cancellation of its annual World Series and regional tournaments which were scheduled to take place this summer.
Stephen Keener, the organization's president, announced the cancellations in a Facebook broadcast Thursday from Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Keener said the restrictions and limitations on travel would make the tournaments impossible to host.
However, this announcement does not mean there will be no Little League baseball in 2020.
Local leagues can begin play as soon after May 11 depending on local and state guidelines. District 65, to which nearly all local leagues belong, said the announcement on Thursday has little impact on its outlook on a possible resumption of the season in the spring or summer.
"They, as the governing body, are encouraging and leaving it up to the local districts and leagues to restart seasons and have interleague end-of-season tournaments as allowed by local and state mandates," the district said in a message to the Times.
"Little League International today announced the official cancellation of the World Series and all Regional tournaments for the 2020 season," District 65 said in a statement posted to its Facebook page. "In the days ahead, District 65 leagues will be guided by state and local shelter at home/social distancing guidelines in making decisions about continuation or cancellation of their 2020 seasons.
"A big District 65 thank you to all our local league board members for their leadership during this challenging and uncharted time. Thanks to all our volunteers, players and families for your patience and understanding while leagues place the safety of their players and communities first."
Area leagues began play on March 7 with opening day ceremonies around the Central Coast. There are Little Leagues all throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties fielding teams from tee ball to the Major Division. The Little League World Series is played in Williamsport and the premiere tournament in the Major Division is broadcast annual on ESPN.
Area Little Leagues continued to play after opening the season on March 7, relying on the state guidelines and local school districts for guidance. When Santa Maria Valley school districts announced on March 13 that they would suspend in-person class sessions, area Little Leagues suspended play shortly after.
Keener, the Little League International president, said local leagues can hold district all-star tournaments as long as they adhere to local guidelines.
California has been under a stay-at-home order since March 19. The order is in place until further notice.
The Little League World Series, which has been held every summer since 1947, has never been canceled before.
"Let me tell the folks in all those communities and all the sites where we have regional qualifying tournaments how disappointed we are to have to do this, but it was inevitable," Keener said on Facebook. "It would be irresponsible and impossible to bring teams and thousands of people from all over the world into the community of Williamsport as well as those six other communities that have been such great friends and supporters of ours over the years."
