Heartbreak hit the two area teams still playing in the Little League season Tuesday night.
Lompoc Little League, playing in the 12-year-old Section One Tournament in Goleta, lost to Moorpark 4-0 Tuesday in an elimination game, ending the District 65's season.
Northside Little League, playing in the 11-year-old Section One Tournament, lost a thriller to Goleta Valley South, falling 12-9, in Thousand Oaks.
Northside broke a 5-5 tie in the fourth inning with a four-run outburst to go ahead 9-5. But GVS scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to jump out in front and stay ahead.
Kyle Milner and Michael Rosas each had two RBIs for Northside. Rosas went 2-for-3 and also scored two runs. David Cortez scored two runs and drove in another for Northside.
Lompoc only mustered two hits in its loss to Moorpark, those coming from Kasch Kubasiewiz and Axel Adame.
Moorpark scored twice in the second and third innings and kept Lompoc at bay to stay alive at the tournament.
Cabrillo Hall of Fame dinner announced
Cabrillo High has unveiled Friday, Aug. 2 as the date of the 2019 Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony and has invited CHS family members past, present and future.
Between 5:50 to 6 p.m. will be the photo sessions for the 2019 class. Social hour is held from 6 p.m to 6:30, when dinner will be served.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. All proceeds will be benefit the CHS football program. For more information, contact Valerie Robison at 805-722-8437 or Theresa Irons at 805-742-2892.
Los Padres Officials meeting set for July 30
The Los Padres Football Officials Association is hosting a meeting Tuesday, July 30 at Nipomo High School.
Registration starts at 5 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. The LPFOA is looking for more officials to cover the high school and youth football games and is holding two meetings this month to inform those who may wish to enter officiating.
There is a program for military veterans, called Battlefields to Ballfields, which will help veterans get started with some financial assistance.
Call (805) 878-6087 for more information.
Run for God 5K Challenge
The Run for God 5K Challenge, a free 12-week series of running and walking classes preparing attendees to compete in a 5K race, begins Saturday, Aug. 10 and runs through Nov. 23.
The group meets every Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Harbor Church, located at 751 E. Foster Road in Santa Maria.
The class is for ages 14 and up. Graduation day culminates on Nov. 23 with the Turkey Trot 5K race at Jim May Park in Santa Maria.
For more information, call David Dantzer at (805) 937-0213.